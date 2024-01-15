The retirement news of longtime Alabama coach, Nick Saban hit the CFB fraternity like a tonne of bricks. The Tuscaloosa community is also losing the constant presence of a very passionate supporter in Kristen Saban, the coach's daughter.

Kristen Saban has been fully adopted into the Roll Tide fandom and is well-appreciated for her full-blooded support of the team.

As the tributes rolled in, Kristen Saban recently packed in 17 years of memories from her father's time as coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in a viral reel shared on Instagram. She added the caption:

"17 years - the happiest years of my life. I can’t even begin to tell you how much I adore the state of Alabama. You made it home for us, you allowed me to grow up here and make unforgettable memories. Thank you, Bama Family, for everything. The end of an era. I love you."

After the news of Nick Saban's retirement broke, on her Instagram stories, Kristen has been reminiscing about her father's journey with the team. She has also been sharing the emotions that she went through and how inundated her phone was with messages.

"Bittersweet moment," she wrote. "My phone froze 5 times and shut itself off. My inbox is full (of lovely supportive messages, thank you)."

Nick Saban will stick around

For most people when they retire, they never show up to the office ever again, but Nick Saban is not most people. The day after he retired, he was back in the office by 7:30 a.m., according to The Athletic.

Saban revealed that he would be sticking around in Tuscaloosa and more specifically, the Bryant-Denny Stadium where he would have an office.

He gave the news during an interview with ESPN analyst Rece Davis a day after he retired.

"I want to be there for the players, for the coaches, anything I can do to support them during this transition," Nick Saban said.

"There are a lot of things to clean up, to help as we move forward. I'm still going to have a presence here at the university in some form and trying to figure out all that and how it works. This is a place that will never be too far away from Miss Terry's and my hearts," he added.

Saban reassured Alabama fans that he would not simply disappear from life around the campus. It's a notion that is sure to reassure his players against entering the transfer portal en masse as well.

"There's life after football, but I'm always going to be here for Alabama however they need me," Saban said.

With former Washington Huskies coach, Kalen DeBoer already confirmed as the successor to Saban, Alabama fans will hope that the transfer of power occurs seamlessly.