Kristen Saban, the daughter of Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, has had quite the week, with the Rose Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines still fresh in the memory.

She recently shared pictures on Instagram of her time in California leading up to the game captioned:

"Cali Capsule."

Tough week for Kristen Saban

Kristen Saban is renowned for her passionate support of Alabama. It has been a rough week for her after the team's 27-20 loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

On Tuesday, popular Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold announced that he was declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, and Kristen reacted to the news on Instagram.

"Sobbing Go be GREAT. It was so fun watching you play and even more fun watching you become a part of our family. Love you @begreat.t."

Is Nick Saban retiring?

The question about Nick Saban retiring has been raised numerous times before, and each time, Alabama's coach has proven his lasting ability.

After the loss in the Rose Bowl, the question of his future was raised again. His wife, Terry Saban, addressed the issue in an interview with USA Today.

“We’re not answering questions like that right now,’’ she said.

When asked how her husband was doing after the loss, Terry said:

"Fifty-two years of doing it, we’ve experienced it before, right? And you try to find the silver lining to teach other players for the next time."

After Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor brought up the matter of Saban's retirement on an episode of "The Next Round Podcast," Kristen Saban responded with a post on Instagram.

"Well that's silly," Kristen Saban posted.

Nick Saban addressed the rumors on an episode of 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

"Well, it's because I'm getting old, I guess. Look I ask everybody who asks me that question, 'Are you going to be here for four years?' Some players ask me when I'm going to retire. I look at them and say, 'Can you guarantee me that you're going to be here for four years?' They look at me like, "hell, no," Saban said.

The incredible growth shown by Alabama this season, which included winning the SEC championship against the Georgia Bulldogs after being written off, might just have put a pause on any plans Saban had to retire.