Nick Saban's 2023 campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide came to an end with a CFP Semifinal loss at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines. Despite emerging as the SEC Champions, Saban was unsuccessful in leading Alabama to his seventh national title with the program.

As the dust of the playoff semifinal games settles down and people eagerly anticipate the Michigan vs Washington final, the rumor mill is once again churning about a yearly rumor related to Nick Saban's time with Alabama. And that is his possible retirement ahead of the 2024 season.

But Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shut down these rumors with a strong take on the matter about his father. Recently on the Next Round Podcast, Lance Taylor was talking about the possibilities of Saban's coaching career coming to an end after the 20-27 Rose Bowl semifinal loss to Michigan. Kristen Saban responded to this with just three strong words to clarify the situation:

"Well that's silly."

And if Kristen's words do not bring a vote of confidence in the minds of fans, Nick Saban himself talked about his retirement rumors on "The Pat McAfee Show." AJ Hawk questioned the 72-year-old coach about the factors that led to his retirement rumors circulating at the end of every season.

Saban answered by stating that his age might be a factor as to why people feel he'll leave his coaching career. He then went on to talk about how he counter-questions people who try to ask him about his retirement plans:

"Well, it's because I'm getting old, I guess. Look I ask everybody who asks me that question, 'Are you going to be here for four years?' Some players ask me when I'm going to retire. I look at them and say, 'Can you guarantee me that you're going to be here for four years?' They look at me like, "hell, no." Saban said in relation to the changing landscape of NIL deals.

Nick Saban's daughter celebrates a special milestone of her father with a heartwarming social media post

While Nick Saban failed to add another natty to his trophy cabinet in Tuscaloosa, he had achieved another milestone with the end of this season. Saban's daughter Kristen took to social media to share a trip down memory lane and celebrate her father completing seventeen years as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kristen accompanied the post with a caption celebrating all that they have achieved with Alabama in the past 17 years:

"YEAR SEVENTEEN. Today marks 17 years with the greatest school, the greatest team and the greatest fans. I love the heck out of you. Tuscaloosa, Home and family, forever. Let's keep it rolling."

Ever since joining the program back in 2007, Nick Saban has changed the landscape of Alabama football and established it as a dominant college program. And fans can expect him to stick around a few more years and possibly add more national championships to his list of achievements in Tuscaloosa.

