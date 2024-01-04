“This must mean Saban is out the door”- CFB fans left debating after over 9 Alabama players entered the transfer portal in less than 24 hours

Alabama football fans woke up Wednesday to a seismic shift within their beloved program. Just days after a close, overtime loss to the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, nine Crimson Tide players decided to enter the transfer portal in a mere 15-minute span, per reports.

National college football reporter Matt Zenitz broke the news via Twitter. The departures, occurring on Jan. 3, came within the five-day window for underclassmen transfers (which opened on Jan. 2), while graduate transfers have the flexibility to enter at any time.

CFB fans were left reeling, igniting a firestorm of debate online.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"This must mean Saban is out the door!" tweeted one distraught fan. "Really hope they don't steal Drinkwitz from Mizzou but I fear the damage is already done."

Expand Tweet

“The castles crumbling,” one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“DAMN,” a fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

“'Culture problem' am I doing this right?” an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“Sucks to see Little and Story go, was hoping to see them more next season,” a fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

“Nick Saban is retiring it’s the only answer,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

"They should all transfer to #Rutgers to play for the Schiano man!” one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“Seth McLaughlin destroyed the team,” another fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

“Oh no the wheels are falling off,” a fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

“Wow Alabama is in shambles,” another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The names of Alabama players who made the jump to the transfer portal

According to reports, the list of nine departing Alabama Crimson Tide players was:

Freshman QB Eli Holstein

WRs Shazz Preston and Malik Benson

TE Miles Kitselman

Starting center Seth McLaughlin

OL Terrence Ferguson, DL Monkell Goodwine

DBs Earl Little and Kristian Story

And the exodus didn't stop there. The Athletic later unearthed even more names swelling the ranks of the Crimson Tide's transfer portal contingent:

DL Isaiah Hastings

DL Anquin Barnes (Colorado)

WR Ja'Corey Brooks (Louisville)

WR Thaiu Jones-Bell

QB Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame, lacrosse transfer)

Nonetheless, the Maxwell Football Club announced that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is one of the five finalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award. The winner will be announced on Jan. 10.

Read Also: Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal