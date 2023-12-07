Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide have consistently been among the best teams in college football since Nick Saban took over. Alabama has not lost more than two games in a season since 2010 and has not lost more than three games since 2007. They will be making their eighth appearance in the College Football Playoff, having reached the championship game six times, winning three, all of which are the most in the 10-year history of the current format.

While there was plenty of controversy regarding whether or not the Florida State Seminoles were snubbed, the Crimson Tide received the final postseason seed thanks to another strong season. Alabama finished the regular season as SEC Champions with a 12-1 record, which included a 9-0 record in SEC play.

While their focus remains on winning a national title, the Crimson Tide were not exempt from the transfer portal news that dominated the college football world on Monday as over 1,000 players entered their names.

Here's a look at the two Alabama players who are among that group:

Alabama Crimson Tide transfer portal

#1: Tyler Buchner, quarterback

Tyler Buchner joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He appeared in 13 games for the Fighting Irish, throwing for 949 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Buchner completed 56.8% of his passes while adding 459 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 82 carries.

He joined the Alabama Crimson Tide via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. Buchner appeared in two games, completing just eight of 19 passes for 61 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 20 rushing yards and one touchdown on three carries. Buchner announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4, and will reportedly enter as a lacrosse transfer.

#2: Thaiu Jones-Bell, wide receiver

Thaiu Jones-Bell joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in just 11 games, catching four passes for 19 yards and no touchdowns. Jones-Bell did not suit up in 2023 as he was reportedly taking a medical redshirt year. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.