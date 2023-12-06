Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all Bulldogs players who've entered the transfer portal

Defending champions Georgia Bulldogs failed to make the College Football Playoff despite being on a 29-game winning streak heading into the SEC championship game against Alabama. With a 12-1 record and finishing sixth in the CFP rankings after losing 27-24 to the Crimson Tide, the Dawgs have seen some depth pieces already seek a move away.

Let's take a closer look at each player from the Bulldogs who has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Georgia Bulldogs transfer portal

As of this writing, seven Bulldogs have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Brock Vandagriff, Quarterback

Backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff is the biggest name in the transfer portal for the Georgia Bulldogs. He has not seen much action since joining the program before the 2021 season.

However, Vandagriff's talent has shown that he can be a strong quarterback for a program despite only attempting 21 passing attempts in three years. He has two years of eligibility remaining and two national championships.

Smoke Bouie, Cornerback

Defensive back Smoke Bouie has an interesting story as he was originally with the Texas A&M Aggies but transferred after his freshman season. After spending one year in Georgia, he has decided to enter the transfer portal again.

Bouie has three years of eligibility remaining and barely found the field in 2022, as he had four total tackles and a pass deflection while not appearing in 2023. He has talent but has not been on the field much.

Jonathan Jefferson, Defensive Lineman

Redshirt sophomore Jonathan Jefferson entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and is looking for more playing time. He spent three years at Georgia but couldn't get many opportunities on the field, as he has six total tackles and a pass deflection in his college football career.

With two years of eligibility remaining, this will be an exciting transfer period for Jefferson.

Austin Blaske, Offensive Tackle

Junior offensive tackle Austin Blaske is looking for a new home after entering the transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and with programs always looking to improve their offensive line, Blaske should be getting many offers from other schools.

C.J. Madden, Defensive End

Freshman defensive end C.J. Madden has not seen much playing time in his first season at the collegiate level, as he has recorded just three tackles in 2023. With three years of eligibility remaining, Madden will be a solid player on the transfer portal as he is a four-star recruit.

Darris Smith, Linebacker

Sophomore linebacker Darris Smith did not see much action for Georgia, as he has just nine total tackles and a pass deflection over his first two seasons of college football.

Smith has shown the talent to be there and should be in an excellent position to do well. He has two more years of remaining eligibility and will be a good pickup for a program looking for linebacker depth.

Jackson Meeks, Wide Receiver

Georgia junior wide receiver Jackson Meeks has not been able to get much action throughout his college career. Through three seasons, he has had 10 catches for 132 yards (13.2 yards per reception) and has not found the end zone.

Meeks will look for a chance to get on the field more often and prove to be a solid player with a few years of eligibility remaining.