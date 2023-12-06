Iowa Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game to finish the regular season at 10-3 and will play Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. But before that, some players have entered the transfer portal.

Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the 20th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes football team.

Iowa Hawkeyes transfer portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes have had only five players enter the transfer portal.

Joe Labas, quarterback

Joe Labas has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility after not playing a snap in 2023.

Labas is a former four-star recruit who started last year's Music City Bowl for Iowa and went 14-for-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown, in his lone start. He opted to remain with the Hawkeyes after Iowa added Cade McNamara in the transfer portal as well as having Deacon Hill as the backup.

Spencer Petras, quarterback

Spencer Petras entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and has already committed to Utah State, which will be his final season in college.

Petras tore his rotator cuff against Nebraska last season and did not play a single snap in 2023.

Over five seasons at Iowa, Petras went 468-for-825 for 5,199 yards 24 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Diante Vines, wide receiver

Starting Hawkeyes wide receiver Diante Vines has entered the transfer portal with two years left of eligibility.

Vines recorded 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown this season. In 2022, he caught 10 passes for 94 yards.

Anterio Thompson, defensive lineman

Anterio Thompson primarily worked on special teams this season.

Thompson blocked two punts and was expected to be part of the defensive line rotation next season. He recorded just one tackle and returned one punt for 15 yards.

Brenden Deasfernandes, cornerback

Brenden Deasfernandes has two years left of eligibility remaining.

Deasfernandes returned from injury and played in 13 games. He recorded two tackles as he didn't get much run on defense.