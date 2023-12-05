Notre Dame Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a disappointing 9-3 season despite the hope at the beginning of the campaign that they would be in the college football playoffs.

Notre Dame is set to play Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29, but before their bowl game, several Fighting Irish players have entered the transfer portal.

Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Notre Dame football team.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish transfer portal

As of right now, Notre Dame has 11 players in the transfer portal.

Chris Tyree, wide receiver

Chris Tyree is a former running back-turned-wide receiver and led the Fighting Irish this season with 484 receiving yards.

Tyree is a senior and enters the transfer portal as a graduate after four years at Notre Dame.

Tobias Merriweather, wide receiver

Tobias Merriweather announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility after two years at Notre Dame.

Merriweather finished the 2023 season with 14 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns. In his freshman season, he caught just one pass for 41 yards before suffering a season-ending injury.

Braylon James, wide receiver

Freshman wide receiver Braylon James entered the transfer portal after the news that Notre Dame parted ways with receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

James only had 22 snaps in four games and recorded just one catch this season.

Rico Flores Jr., wide receiver

Rico Flores Jr. led all Notre Dame receivers with 27 receptions this season. Flores Jr. recorded 392 yards and one touchdown in his freshman season.

Holden Staes, tight end

Holden Staes recorded just 15 receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns this season. He was expected to have a bigger role this season and enters the transfer portal after two seasons at Notre Dame.

Zeke Correll, center

Zeke Correll started 31 out of 39 games at center during his time at Notre Dame. The fifth-year player started for the first time during the Fighting Irish's 2020 playoff run. He missed the final two games this season due to a concussion.

Joey Tanona, offensive lineman

Joey Tanona has been medically retired since July 2022 when he suffered a brain injury in a car crash. However, Tanona took to social media to reveal that he has been medically cleared to return and enters the transfer portal looking for a fresh start.

Nana Osafo-Mensah, defensive end

Nana Osafo-Mensah is a fifth-year defensive end who entered his name in the transfer portal.

Osafo-Mensah had a solid 2023 season as he recorded 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Aidan Keanaaina, nose tackle

Aidan Kenaaina enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of remaining eligibility.

Kenaaina had a limited role with Notre Dame, as over the course of four years with the school, he saw the field for just 90 snaps.

Ryan Barnes, cornerback

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Barnes announced he's entering the transfer portal. Barnes had a limited role with Notre Dame this season as he played just 19 snaps.

Ramon Henderson, safety

Ramon Henderson made just one start for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season and had just seven total starts during his tenure at Notre Dame.

Henderson enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.