Ohio State Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all Buckeyes players who've entered the transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the third straight year to finish 11-1.

After losing to Michigan for the third straight season and failing to the win Big Ten, several Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal, including starting quarterback Kyle McCord.

Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Buckeyes football team.

Ohio State Buckeyes transfer portal

As of right now, nine players from Ohio State have entered the transfer portal.

Kyle McCord, quarterback

The most notable player to enter the transfer portal for Ohio State is starting quarterback Kyle McCord.

McCord reportedly wasn't promised the starting job next season as Ryan Day wanted to evaluate the position.

"When you come up short, the bottom line is you got to look at everything, because you didn't get it done, and that's the thing that is just sobering here," Day said. "At 11-1, you come up short on the last possession, it's just not good enough. So you got to look at everything, and we will look at everything."

McCord went 229 for 348 for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Evan Pryor, running back

Evan Pryor entered his name into the transfer portal after three seasons at Ohio State.

Pryor missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his patellar tendon. In 2023, the running back was expected to help serve as a pass-catching option in the backfield but didn't see much playing time. In total, Pryor saw just 32 snaps this season, tallying 19 carries for 49 yards and one reception for two yards.

Pryor has three years of eligibility remaining.

Victor Cutler, offensive lineman

Victor Cutler announced he'd be entering the transfer portal after one season.

Cutler transferred to the Buckeyes after being UL-Monroe's starting left tackle. Cutler lost the starting center competition and only played in 21 snaps over five games.

He has just one year left of legibility.

Parker Lewis, kicker

Parker Lewis entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Ohio State.

Lewis sat behind Noah Ruggles in 2022 and lost the kicking competition to Jayden Fielding in 2023. He appeared in just one game against Western Kentucky this season, as he had two kickoffs, both resulting in touchbacks.

Lewis will be a grad transfer.

Omari Abor, defensive end

Omari Abor was ranked as the sixth-overall edge rusher in the class of 2022 but will be transferring after two years at Ohio State.

Abor played just one game in 2022 before redshirting as he underwent surgery prior to the 2023 season. Abor played just 29 total snaps this season, registering two total tackles over two games against Western Kentucky and Purdue.

He has three years left of eligibility.

Ryan Turner, cornerback

Ryan Turner announced he'd be entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Ohio State.

Turner played in four games before redshirting in 2022. This year, he appeared in just two games and recorded 14 snaps. He recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack and has three years left of eligibility.

Jyaire Brown, cornerback

Jyaire Brown played 10 games as a freshman, recording three pass breakups and a forced fumble and looked posied for an increased role in 2023.

However, Brown was behind Denzel Burke, Davison Igbinosun, Jordan Hancock and Jermaine Mathews Jr. on the depth chart and only saw 47 snaps this year.

Brown enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.

Kyle Stokes, safety

Kyle Stokes enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Stokes looked like he would push for more playing time this season, but played just 10 snaps after playing 83 the year prior.

Cam Martinez, safety

Cam Martinez was a two-way player out of high school, and entering Ohio State it wasn't sure which side of the ball he would play on.

Martinez ended up playing safety and played 175 snaps in a rotational role in 2022. In 2023, however, he was limited to just 28 total snaps.

Martinez has two years of eligibility remaining.