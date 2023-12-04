South Carolina Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all Gamecocks players who've entered the transfer portal

The South Carolina Gamecocks had a disappointing 5-7 season to miss out on a bowl game.

After falling short of a bowl game, several Gamecocks playwrs have entered their names in the transfer portal to look for a better option.

Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Gamecocks football team.

South Carolina has 14 players in the transfer portal.

Tanner Bailey, quarterback

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tanner Bailey entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Gamecocks. Bailey didn't play one snap for South Carolina.

Colten Gauthier, quarterback

Colten Gauthier is a redshirt sophomore quarterback who threw three passes in two seasons with the Gamecocks.

Gauthier went 2-for-3 for 34 yards and appeared in one game in 2023 against Furman, going fort 1-for-2 for 15 yards.

JonDarius Morgan, offensive lineman

South Carolina redshirt sophomore JonDarius Morgan plans to enter the transfer portal.

In three seasons at South Carolina, Morgan didn't see much playing time, as he didn't get one start but was brought onto the field when the Gamecocks needed an extra blocker.

Morgan has two years left of eligibility.

Juice Wells, wide receiver

Juice Wells was the go-to target for Spencer Rattler, and with his quarterback going to the NFL, Wells has entered the transfer portal.

Wells recorded three receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown this season, as he only played in two games due to injuries.

Last year, in his first full year at South Carolina, Wells caught 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns.

Wells will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

O’Mega Blake, wide receiver

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver O'Mega Blake has entered the transfer portal.

With Wells dealing with an injury, Blake got more of a role, as he caught 19 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

His best game of the season came against Georgia where he had 86 yards on five receptions.

Landon Samson, wide receiver

Landon Samson entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in which he didn't play. Samson was a redshirt freshman.

Zavier Short, wide receiver

Zavier Short has three years left of eligibility as the wide receiver entered his name in the transfer portal after sitting out all season as a freshman.

Kylic Horton, wide receiver

Fellow redshirt freshman wide receiver Kylic Horton has entered the transfer portal after one season with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Xzavier McLeod, defensive tackle

Xzavier McLeod entered the transfer portal after a very odd year with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

McLeod was a four-star prospect in the Gamecocks' No. 16-ranked 2023 signing class but left the program for an unknown reason in October.

McLeod was not injured and did not travel due to a "coach's decision," which has resulted in him entering the transfer portal.

Felix Hixon, defensive tackle

Felix Hixon has decided to transfer out of South Carolina after being a redshirt freshman this season.

Donovan Westmoreland, edge rusher

Edge rusher Donovan Westmoreland has entered the transfer portal after two years with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Westmoreland appeared in nine games over two seasons but did not record any statistics.

Kajuan Banks, cornerback

Kajuan Banks has decided to enter the transfer portal after playing in every game with the South Carolina Gamecocks during his two years there.

Most of Banks' game film was on special teams but was part of the defensive rotation at nickel and cornerback.

Isaiah Norris, cornerback

Isaiah Norris announced he would be entering the transfer portal after serving as a reserve player during his three years at South Carolina.

Norris joined the Gamecocks in 2021 and played in four games for the Gamecocks but didn't record any statistics.

Mitch Jeter, kicker

South Carolina Gamecocks senior kicker Mitch Jeter will be entering the transfer portal.

Jeter went 12-for-14 on field goals with both of his misses coming on 50+ yards. In 2022, Jeter went 11-for-11, including going 2-for-2 on kicks over 50 yards.