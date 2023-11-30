Top 5 transfer portal QBs for South Carolina as multiple QBs opt out of Shane Beamer's program

The South Carolina Gamecocks have seen multiple quarterbacks leave the program. First, starting QB Spencer Rattler announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, then, redshirt sophomore Colten Gauthier and redshirt freshman Tanner Bailey both announced that they would be entering the transfer portal.

With Shane Beamer now losing multiple quarterbacks, it's likely South Carolina will look at the transfer portal to find their starting quarterback for next season.

Top 5 potential transfer portal QBs for South Carolina

#1- KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

KJ Jefferson is reportedly in the transfer portal

Arkansas Razorbacks starting quarterback KJ Jefferson reportedly entered the transfer portal, which he later claimed wasn't true as he hasn't made his decision.

But, all reports indicate it's only a matter of time until the player does put his name into the portal. If he does, South Carolina is one team that should be interested in him. Jefferson has proven he can succeed in the SEC, while also being a dual-threat quarterback who can add to Shane Beamer's offense.

#2. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Tyler Van Dyke will be leaving Miami

Tyler Van Dyke announced that he is in the transfer portal and will be leaving the Miami Hurricanes. He played three seasons with the Hurricanes and went 581-for-912 for 7,478 yards 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

In his career, Van Dyke has shown flashes of being a Heisman candidate, but hasn't been able to put it all together. Perhaps, if he goes to the Gamecocks and works in Beamer's offense, he will finally put it all together.

#3. Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Will Rogers played four years at Mississippi State

Will Rogers entered the transfer portal after four seasons at Mississippi State. He had a very up-and-down career with the Bulldogs, but him having experience in the SEC is quite valuable.

Some quarterbacks struggle when they get to the SEC, so Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks would already know Rogers can deal with the crowd atmosphere and the big-time games.

#4. Will Howard, Kansas State

Will Howard led Kansas State to the Big 12 title in 2022

Will Howard entered the transfer portal after four seasons at Kansas State, including leading the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 2022. He may not be the flashiest name in the transfer portal, but he has been a solid and consistent college quarterback.

Howard is smart with the football and makes quick reads, which could be what South Carolina and Shane Beamer need for one season before evaluating what they have in their system.

#5, Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall should land with a Power 5 school and South Carolina makes a lot of sense for him. McCall would be able to remain in the Carolinas, so it wouldn't be a major move for him. Since he's from North Carolina, staying close to home would also likely be preferred by him.

Finally, on the field, McCall was able to dominate Sun Belt, and a lot of his game looks like it can translate to the Power 5 level.