Vanderbilt Commodores Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal 

The Vanderbilt Commodores have consistently been among the worst teams in the SEC. They have not had a winning record in ten years and are just 12-45 over the past five seasons. The Commodores are just 3-38 in SEC play over that span.

The transfer portal dominated college football news on Monday as over 1,000 players entered their names.

Here's a look at the 16 Vanderbilt players who are among that group:

Vanderbilt Commodores transfer portal

#1. Ken Seals, quarterback

Ken Seals joined the Vanderbilt Commodores as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 27 games, throwing for 4,292 yards, 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while completing 60.5% of his passes. Seals announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 29.

#2. AJ Swann, quarterback

AJ Swann joined the Commodores as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 15 games, throwing for 2,731 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 56.3% of his passes. Swann announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#3. Walter Taylor, quarterback

Walter Taylor joined as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in just five games, throwing for 44 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Taylor competed five of his 15 pass attempts while adding 103 rushing yards and one touchdown on 30 carries. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#4. Patrick Smith, running back

Patrick Smith joined as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 29 games, rushing for 838 yards and four touchdowns on 217 carries. Smith has also caught 28 passes for 140 yards. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#5. Will Sheppard, wide receiver

Will Sheppard joined as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 42 games, catching 152 passes for 2,067 yards and 21 touchdowns. Sheppard announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#6. London Humphreys, wide receiver

London Humphreys joined as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He appeared in all 12 games of his true freshman season, finishing with 22 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Humphreys announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#7. Jayden McGowan, wide receiver

Jayden McGowan joined as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 24 games, catching 80 passes for 836 yards and three touchdowns. McGowan has added 160 rushing yards on 32 carries. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#8. Gamarion Carter, wide receiver

Gamarion Carter joined as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 15 games, recording nine receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown. Carter announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#9. Daveon Walker, wide receiver

Daveon Walker joined as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in just one game and has not recorded any stats. Walker announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#10. Logan Kyle, tight end

Logan Kyle joined the Vanderbilt Commodores as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 26 games, recording 12 receptions for 108 yards. Kyle announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#11. Kevo Wesley, offensive line

Kevo Wesley joined as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 15 games during his tenure with the program. Wesley announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 27th.

#12. Barrett Maddox, offensive tackle

Barrett Maddox joined as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He did not make his collegiate debut as a true freshman. Maddox announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#13. Nate Clifton, defensive lineman

Nate Clifton joined as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He has appeared in 39 games, recording 93 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception and two passes defended. Clifton announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#14. Ethan Barr, linebacker

Ethan Barr joined as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 45 games, recording 219 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and five passes defended. Barr announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#15. De'Rickey Wright, safety

De'Rickey Wright joined as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 32 games, recording 131 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 12 passes defended. Wright announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#16. Savion Riley, safety

Savion Riley joined the Vanderbilt Commodores as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in eight games, recording 48 tackles. Riley announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.