Ole Miss Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Ole Miss Rebels went 10-2 this season and finished the year with a 17-7 win over Mississippi State to win the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss will now play Penn State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, but in the meantime, the Rebels have been actively landing plenty of players from the transfer portal. However, several players from Ole Miss have entered the transfer portal.

Let's take a look at the complete list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Rebels football team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ole Miss Rebels transfer portal

Ole Miss has 10 players in the transfer portal.

#1. Larry Simmons, WR

Larry Simmons enters the transfer portal after not getting on the field for one snap this season.

Simmons was a true freshman last season and only played one snap for Ole Miss.

He has three years left of eligibility.

#2. Jeremiah Dillon, WR

Jeremiah Dillon entered the transfer portal after never appearing in a game for the Rebels.

Dillon was four-star in 2022 but never saw the field. He was the 223rd overall recruit in the nation and the 40th wide receiver.

#3. JJ Henry, WR

JJ Henry has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Ole Miss.

Henry recorded five receptions for 56 yards in 2022 and followed that up with just one reception for 11 yards this season.

#4. Bralon Brown, WR

Bralon Brown entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Ole Miss as the wide receiver barely saw the field.

Brown is a former four-star prospect who recorded one reception for 11 yards in 2022 and recorded two receptions for 33 yards this past season.

#5. Rayf Vinson, WR

Rayf Vinson enters the transfer portal with three years left of eligibility after making Ole Miss as a walk-on in 2021.

Vinson played on special teams and did not record a catch on offense.

#6. Kyirin Heath, TE

Sophomore tight end Kyirin Heath entered the transfer portal after appearing in just two games for Ole Miss in 2023.

Heath recorded four receptions for 60 yards this season.

#7. Cedric Melton, OL

Former three-star recruit Cedric Melton entered the transfer portal after appearing in 19 games and starting three for the Ole Miss Rebels this season.

Melton is a redshirt junior who has already received offers from UTSA and Houston while also getting interest from Baylor, Pitt, Indiana, and Syracuse.

#8. Reginald Hughes, LB

Reginald Hughes enters the transfer portal with one year left of eligibility.

Hughes only appeared in two games for Ole Miss this season, recording three tackles. In 2022, he recorded six tackles.

#9. Demarko Williams, DB

Demarko Williams entered the transfer portal after playing 153 snaps this season for Ole Miss between cornerback and safety.

Williams is a former three-star recruit and recorded 19 tackles and one pass defense this season.

#10. Caden Costa, K

Caden Costa was Ole Miss' starting kicker in 2021 going 14-for-17 on field goals and 46-for-48 on extra points.

However, Costa missed all of 2022. In 2023, he attempted just one field goal and six extra points.

Costa has two years left of eligibility.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season