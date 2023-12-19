LSU Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

It’s going to be a busy offseason for LSU as the program looks to revamp its roster ahead of the 2024 college football season. The Tigers finished the regular season with three losses and Brian Kelly’s job is fast getting under pressure at the program.

While the team is expected to welcome a couple of players via the transfer portal this offseason, many others currently on the Tigers’ roster will make a move out of the program. Let’s take a look at the LSU players who have already entered the transfer portal.

LSU Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24

Since the transfer portal opened earlier this month, more than a thousand players have already made their entry, seeking a move to a new destination. LSU has a fair share of this as it aims for a rebuild. Here are the team’s players that have entered the transfer portal.

#1, Marlon Martinez, OL

After four seasons in Baton Rouge, Marlon Martinez is seeking to continue his college career elsewhere in a bid to get more involved. He has served as a backup throughout his time at LSU.

The offensive lineman had big prospects when he arrived in the class of 2020. However, he’s been unable to nail a starting berth at the program. Martinez had noteworthy appearances for the Tigers during his tenure, playing 45 games with four starts.

#2, Sage Ryan, DB

Sage Ryan has had a splendid time at LSU, serving as a Swiss Army Knife in the secondary. The former five-star recruit has lived up to the hype around him, especially in 2023.

Ryan appeared in 12 games for the Tigers this season, starting nine. His three seasons at Baton Rouge have seen him play 29 games, recording 64 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and six passes defended. He is seeking to gain better opportunities elsewhere.

#3, Quency Wiggins, DL

Quincy Wiggin was one of the best defensive linemen in the class of 2022 and was a coveted recruit for LSU. He undoubtedly had loads of expectations on him at Baton Rouge.

However, things haven’t gone as anticipated for Wiggins at LSU. Despite his versatility, the trajectory of the development wasn’t encouraging. He was unable to get much involvement for the Tigers, playing less than 10 games in his two seasons with the team. On Sunday, he announced his transfer to Colorado football.

#4, Jackson McGohan, TE

Jack McGohan is one of the freshmen who was impressive for LSU in the 2023 college football season. He was able to showcase his outstanding talent in the eight games played.

However, the competition in the Tigers’ tight end room is currently intense and McGohan believes it’s best to continue elsewhere. Having caught the attention of many with his performance in 2023, several programs are already in line for his service.

#5, Bryce Langston, DL

Bryce Langston arrived at Baton Rouge as a four-star recruit and was expected to be a crucial member of the team in the coming years. However, things haven’t gone that way.

Langston was unable to garner significant playing time in the program, appearing in just four games for the Tigers. With his chances of becoming a starter at the program slimmer than ever, the defensive tackle is set to continue his career elsewhere in the landscape.

#6, Armoni Goodwin, RB

Armoni Goodwin was a true freshman in 2021 and his performance showcased a brilliant future in the program. The running became more involved in his sophomore season.

However, Goodwin’s junior season at Baton Rouge hasn’t turned out well despite entering the season as the first-choice running back. He battled with injuries throughout the season, making zero appearances for the Tigers. He has decided to continue his career elsewhere.

#7, Laterrance Welch, CB

Laterrance Welch was one of the highly-rated cornerbacks in the class of 2022. He boasts a lot of talent that makes him a force in the secondary and he was expected to be a star at LSU.

His time at Baton Rouge saw him play in a good number of games but he was unable to nail the starting berth in the team. Welch played 13 games in his freshman season and appeared in 9 games in 2023. Last week, the CB announced his commitment to Arizona State football.

#8, Denver Harris, CB

Denver Harris entered college football as a high-rated five-star recruit, starting his career at Texas A&M. He gained a starting role as a freshman with the Aggies and was having a brilliant season.

However, a locker room incident led to his indefinite suspension, which eventually led to his move to LSU. He appeared in five games for the Tigers in 2023 and didn’t play any game in the second half of the season for an unspecified reason. He is once again on the move.

List of other LSU players who have entered the transfer portal

Players Position Tavion Faulk QB Kevontre Bradford RB Corren Norman RB Fitzgerald West DL Zy Alexander CB Duce Chestnut CB Jeremiah Hughes CB JK Johnson CB Ashton Stamps CB Javien Toviano DB

