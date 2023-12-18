Oklahoma State Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Oklahoma State Cowboys went 9-4 this season, losing to Texas in the Big 12 Championship game.

Oklahoma State will play Texas A&M on Dec. 27 in the Texas Bowl, but even with that, several Cowboys players have entered the transfer portal.

Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Cowboys football team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oklahoma State transfer portal

In total, Oklahoma State has seven players in the transfer portal.

Gunnar Gundy, QB

The son of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has entered the transfer portal after being the Cowboys' backup quarterback.

Gundy played in three games this season going 21-for-34 for 202 yards and one touchdown. In his college career, Gundy is 40-for-73 for 449 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Gundy has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jaden Nixon, RB

Jaden Nixon was the Cowboys' backup running back and has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility.

Over three seasons at Oklahoma State, Nixon recorded 500 rushing yards on 110 carries and two touchdowns. He also added 315 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Jaden Bray, WR

Redshirt sophomore Jaden Bray has entered the transfer portal after parts of three seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Bray dealt with injuries during his entire time with Oklahoma State but this season was his best as a Cowboy. Bray finished the year recording 30 receptions for 382 yards and two touchdowns. In his career, he caught 48 passes for 686 yards and four touchdowns.

Bray has two years of eligibility remaining.

Blaine Green, WR

Blaine Green entered the transfer portal after playing two seasons at Oklahoma State.

Green was a redshirt sophomore this season and recorded 13 receptions for 102 yards. In 2021, Green recorded 21 receptions for 314 yards and a touchdown.

Ricky Lolohea, DT

Ricky Lolohea entered the transfer portal after not appearing in a game for the Oklahoma State Cowboys this season.

Lolohea left the team during the season for an undisclosed reason and has four years of eligibility.

Lardarius Webb Jr., DB

Lardarius Webb Jr. entered the transfer portal after not recording any stats this season, as he appeared in four games before redshirting.

Nick Session, DB

Nick Session will have two years of eligibility remaining as the defensive back was primarily a special teams player at Oklahoma State.

Session appeared in 11 games and made three tackles this season after missing all of 2022 due to an injury.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season