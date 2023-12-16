Ohio Bobcats Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Ohio Bobcats have lost a significant amount of players since the start of the transfer portal. Many of them have left in search of opportunities to play better football than the Mid-American Conference. One of them is Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who has left for the Big Ten team, the Indiana Hoosiers.

With the new realities of the transfer portal, keeping talent from Power Five schools has become an issue for smaller programs like Ohio. It's understandable what the allure of playing at a program that may have a national spotlight might mean for aspiring future NFL prospects.

Rourke, who left for Indiana, was a fifth-year senior who earned Second Team All-Mid American team honors. He threw for 2,207 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 63.5% completion percentage this season.

Ohio Bobcats Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24

The biggest loss for the Bobcats is their quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who is leaving for Indiana. In total, Ohio has had to let go of 10 players so far. They are:

Keye Thompson, LB (transfer portal)

Tristan Cox, DL (transfer portal)

Caden Campoliete, LB (transfer portal)

Kurtis Rourke, QB (transfer portal)

Sieh Bangura, RB (transfer portal)

O’Shaan Allison, RB (transfer portal)

Tyler Walton, WR (transfer portal)

Miles Cross, WR (transfer portal)

Alec Burton, TE (transfer portal)

Demond Arter, iOL (transfer portal)

Ohio Bobcats Bowl: Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Bobcats, minus 10 of their regular season players, are facing the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday. Given the departure of Kurtis Rourke, it's expected that Parker Navarro will be the starter for the Bobcats.

Navarro came tto the Bobcats as a transfer from UCF in 2022 and will be making his first career start this weekend. According to 127Sports, he was a three-star prospect three years ago.

