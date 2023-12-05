Michigan State Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Michigan State Spartans had a disastrous 2023 season going 4-8. The program will also have a new coach in 2024 as they hired Oregon State's Jonathan Smith for the role. With a new coach set to come in, several Michigan State players have entered the transfer portal.

Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Michigan State football team.

Michigan State Spartans transfer portal

Michigan State currently has 15 players in the transfer portal.

Noah Kim, quarterback

Noah Kim was Michigan State's starting quarterback this season but has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Kim went 91-for-160 for 1,090 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He has two years left of eligibility.

Katin Houser, quarterback

Katin Houser was the backup to Noah Kim but ended up replacing him after the bye week.

Houser went 2-5 as the Spartans starter as he threw for 1,132 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, and rushed for two touchdowns. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Sam Leavitt, quarterback

Sam Leavitt was Michigan State's third-string quarterback as the true freshman made a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes. However, after appearing in four games, he sat out the final three to redshirt this season. So, he has all four years of eligibility remaining.

Christian Fitzpatrick, wide receiver

Christian Fitzpatrick transferred to Michigan State in 2021 after his freshman season at Louisville. He recorded 18 catches for 252 yards and a touchdown this season. The wide receiver has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jaron Glover, wide receiver

Jaron Glover appeared in one game last season before redshirting. This season, he started four games while appearing in eight, recording 14 catches for 261 yards. Glover has three years of eligibility remaining.

Tyrell Henry, wide receiver

Tyrell Henry was primarily a special teams player in his freshman season with Michigan State last year.

This season, Henry got a bigger role as he recorded 24 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Brandon Baldwin, offensive tackle

Brandon Baldwin has 15 starts in 19 games over two years as a Spartan. He has one year left of eligibility.

Spencer Brown, offensive tackle

Spencer Brown was Michigan State's starting right tackle as he started 24 out of 33 games, including two at left tackle. He has one year left of eligibility.

Ethan Boyd, offensive tackle

Ethan Boyd made three starts at right tackle this season and has two years of eligibility left.

Geno VanDeMark, offensive guard

Geno VanDeMark made eight starts at right guard over the past two seasons and has two years of eligibility left.

Kevin Wigenton, offensive guard

Kevin Wigenton made six starts during his tenure at Michigan State as he split time with VanDeMark. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Derrick Harmon, defensive tackle

Derrick Harman appeared in all 24 games over the last two seasons, including 14 starts as he was a big part of the defensive line rotation. In his career, Harman has 71 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He has two years of eligibility left.

Zion Young, defensive end

Zion Young recorded 47 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 20 games during two years with the Spartans. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Darius Snow, linebacker

Darius Snow has started games at both linebacker and safety but suffered a near career-ending injury in 2021. He ended up returning this season and recorded six tackles in four games.

Snow has two years left of eligibility but has a chance to appeal for a third.

Michael O'Shaughnessy, punter

Michael O'Shaughnessy lost the starting punting job to Ryan Eckley this season. O'Shaughnessy has one season of eligibility remaining.