Oregon Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all Ducks players who've entered the transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks came up short to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 championship game to go 11-2.

With Oregon not in the College Football Playoff, several players have entered the transfer portal.

Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Ducks football team.

Oregon Ducks transfer portal

Currently, the Oregon Ducks have six players in the transfer portal.

#1. Kris Hutson, wide receiver

Kris Hutson enters the transfer portal with two years left of eligibility.

Hutson played in 39 games with the Ducks, recording 80 catches for 9 36 yards and two touchdowns. He also served as Oregon's kick and punt returner.

#2. Ashton Cozart, wide receiver

Freshman wide receiver Ashton Cozart entered the transfer portal after not appearing in a game this season for Oregon.

Cozart was a four-star recruit out of Texas and was the 32nd-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2022.

Cozart will have four years left of eligibility.

#3. Josh Delgado, wide receiver

Josh Delgado enters the transfer portal after three seasons with the Ducks.

Delgado played in 32 games and recorded 15 catches for 195 yards, with his first season in 2019 being the best, as he had 11 catches for 147 yards.

Delgado has two years left of eligibility.

#4. Trikweze Bridges, cornerback

Trikweze Bridges entered the transfer portal after being a member of the Oregon Ducks since 2020.

Bridges played in 48 games, recording 91 tackles, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

Bridges has one year left of eligibility.

#5. Bryan Addison, safety

Bryan Addison played in 54 games as a member of the Oregon Ducks, recording 51 tackles, four interceptions, and 10 pass breakups.

Addison will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

#6. Daymon David, safety

Daymon David had a limited role with Oregon, as he played in just 10 games over three seasons. In his career, he recorded 13 tackles, 10 solo, and one pass breakup.

David enters the transfer portal with two years left of eligibility.