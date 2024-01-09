Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, couldn’t hold her emotions as Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, a cult favorite in Tuscaloosa, declared for the 2024 NFL draft, marking the end of his three-year career with the Tide.

Hailing from Tallahassee, Florida, Arnold leaves Saban’s tutelage with 108 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and six interceptions. Possessing a leadership flair around his personality, Arnold also coined the well-known acronym "LANK" — "Let All Naysayers Know."

Alabama fans have cherished his contributions, both in terms of performance and the values he brought to the team.

Kristen Saban shared a heartfelt Instagram story featuring Alabama football's farewell video for the cornerback. She captioned it:

"Sobbing Go be GREAT. It was so fun watching you play and even more fun watching you become a part of our family. Love you @begreat.t."

As the draft approaches, Arnold is anticipated to be a highly sought-after prospect, with many experts predicting him to be a first-round pick, and some even foreseeing a top-10 selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Terrion Arnold was gutted after the Rose Bowl loss

Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold expressed his devastation following the Rose Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines, sharing an unusual message on his Instagram story:

“Its crazy how fast they switch up.”

The Crimson Tide suffered a heartbreaking 27-20 overtime defeat in the college football playoff semifinals. Not happy with his performance on the field, especially the 4th-and-2 conversion opportunity, Arnold admitted to the media, saying:

“I was kind of beating myself up about it. Backside, I was compass, I had C-gap and the guy bounced over. I tried to arm tackle him. Blake Corum, he's a strong runner, low to the ground. I just have to make that play right there, so I fault myself for that.”

Arnold was faced with a decision about his future at the time: whether to return to Alabama or pursue the NFL Draft. Despite the uncertainty, he said:

"There’s a lot to be proud of. I grew a lot with my brothers... To be honest, I’m just taking in this moment right here. I’m gonna use it as motivation."

Arnold's impressive season statistics include 63 tackles, 12 pass defenses, one sack, five interceptions, and one forced fumble.

