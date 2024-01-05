Terrion Arnold NFL Draft Projection: Top 5 Landing Spots for Alabama CB

Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He's ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as the No. 5 cornerback and is expected to be a Day 2 pick, as he will be a late second-rounder or early third-rounder.

This season, Arnold led Alabama with five interceptions. In his two years with the Tide, he has recorded 108 tackles, 20 pass defenses, one sack, one forced fumble and six interceptions. Let's take a look at five possible landing spots for Terrion Arnold.

Five landing spots for Terrion Arnold

#1 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will likely address their cornerback depth on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and Terrion Arnold would be a good fit.

The Bills are starting Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford at cornerback, while former first-round pick Kaiir Elam has struggled through two years in the NFL.

Although Buffalo will have Tre'Davious White returning next year, the former top cornerback is coming off a torn Achilles, a year after tearing his ACL. so there are question marks on if he will be able to return to the level he was playing at.

White is also a potential cut candidate, which makes Arnold a fit for the Bills secondary.

#2 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers enter the off-season with plenty of needs, and cornerback is one of them.

Carolina has Jaycee Horn at cornerback, who's one of the best in the league. But he has struggled to stay on the field, playing only five games this season.

Arnold would be able to come in and start right away or learn from Horn for a season and continue to develop.

#3 Dallas Cowboys

Terrion Arnold recorded five interceptions this season.

The Dallas Cowboys are solid at cornerback, with Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland, but adding depth behind them will be key this offseason.

Gilmore is also in the final year of his contract. At age 33, it's expected that he will slow down soon or potentially leave in free agency.

Terrion Arnold could come in and start right away,or sit for a year and learn and come in on a rotational role.

#4 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' defense has been an issue this season, so addressing the secondary is a must.

Detroit is allowing 260.38 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th, and the deep ball has been an issue for the Lions this season.

Arnold can lock down opposing top receivers and is a game-changer with interceptions, which is exactly what Detroit needs.

#5 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay traded away cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills who has been phenomenal. Jaire Alexander, meanwhile, has struggled, and his future with the Packers is up in the air, which is why Terrion Arnold would be a logical fit.

The interceptions were missing from the Packers' defense, so they could look for two new starting corners in 2024.

