Cooper DeJean NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Iowa CB

Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

DeJean is projected to be a first-round pick and is ranked as the 13th overall prospect by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who impressed with the Hawkeye corner.

"He had five interceptions, including three that he returned for touchdowns. But it wasn't just the big plays. I was impressed with his technique on a snap-to-snap basis.

"He played in the slot and out wide, showing off tremendous speed to stick to receivers. He's just silky as a cover man," Kiper Jr. wrote.

Last season at Iowa, DeJean recorded 41 tackles and two interceptions but was limited to just 10 games. With the draft not happening until the end of April, let's look at five teams that could be a great fit for Cooper DeJean.

Cooper DeJean landing spots

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean under contract for one more season, so adding a cornerback on a rookie deal as a possible replacement makes sense.

David struggled this season. PFF has him with an overall grade of 55.2, while Dean has an overall grade of 68.1. The Bucs are allowing 279.63 passing yards per game, which is the most in the NFL this season, so they need to address the secondary in the off-season. DeJean could be a perfect fit.

#2 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers need to fix their secondary and should be aggressive to try and draft Cooper DeJean come April.

In three seasons at Iowa, DeJean recorded 120 tackles, 13 pass breakups, seven interceptions and three interceptions returned for touchdowns. Those big plays from the defense were missing for the Packers this season.

Green Bay traded Rasul Douglas to Buffalo, while Jaire Alexander has struggled this season, so bringing in two new starting cornerbacks for next season is a possibility.

#3 Miami Dolphins

Cooper DeJean could be a fit for the Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins may need to reshape their secondary and Cooper DeJean would be a logical fit.

The Dolphins do have two solid cornerbacks in Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey, but both have a history of injuries. Also, the depth behind those two is weak, as Eli Apple is expected to start in Week 18.

It shows that Miami needs to go out and get another solid cornerback to work into the rotation with them and help improve their secondary.

#4 Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will likely be looking at defense with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis' starting cornerbacks are Kenny Moore and JuJu Brents, but this is the final year that Moore is under contract, and it's uncertain if the Colts will look to bring him back.

Moore and Brents were both solid this season, but the Indianapolis defense allowed 243 passing yards per game this season and needs some help.

#5 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will likely look to overhaul their secondary and linebacker core after their struggles this season.

Philadelphia is allowing 265 passing yards this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. The Eagles have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox under contract for the next season, but all three have had their struggles, so they could look to move on.

Bradberry has a grade of 56.3 according to PFF, while Slay's and Maddox's PFF grades are 68.4 and 48.3, respectively.

If Philadelphia wants to draft DeJean, it will likely need to trade up to get him.

