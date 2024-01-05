Top Alabama players going to NFL draft 2024 ft. Kool-Aid McKinstry, JC Latham and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 season ended in the college football playoff semifinals, as they lost in OT to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Crimson Tide had a solid season, winning the SEC. Like every year, several Alabama players will hear their name at the 2024 NFL Draft. Already, we have seen multiple projected draft picks declare for the draft, and here are the top players so far.

Top Alabama players in NFL Draft

#1 Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

McKinstry is expected to be a first-round pick.

Alabama Crimson Tide's cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and is projected to be a first-round pick.

McKinstry is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the draft, according to Mel Kiper Jr., while the draft analyst has him ranked as the 25th-best prospect in the draft. Over three years at Alabama, McKinstry recorded 93 tackles, 23 pass defenses, two sacks and two interceptions.

#2 JC Latham, OT

JC Latham is expected to be a first-round pick

Alabama's starting right tackle JC Latham has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Latham was named to the first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick this season as a junior and earned second-team Associated Press All-America honors.

Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Latham as the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 5 offensive lineman.

#3 Dallas Turner, LB

Dallas Turner will be drafted early.

Dallas Turner announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft immediately after Alabama was eliminated by the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Turner is ranked as Kiper Jr.'s 11th-best available player in the draft and recorded 50 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles this season. He finished his college career with 120 tackles, 22.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

#4 Terrion Arnold, CB

Terrion Arnold will be a Day 2 pick.

Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold declared for the draft and is expected to be a Day 2 pick.

Arnold is ranked as the 66th-best prospect and ended the season with 63 tackles, 12 pass defenses, one sack, one forced fumble and five interceptions. In just two seasons as a Crimson Tide, Arnold recorded 108 tackles, 20 pass defenses, one sack, one forced fumble and six interceptions.

#5 Chris Braswell, LB

Chris Braswell is the fourth-ranked outside linebacker.

Chris Braswell has declared for the NFL Draft after three seasons at Alabama.

“Throughout my tenure at UA, I’ve achieved my primary goals of winning a national championship and, above all, earning my degree,” Braswell wrote.

“Along the way, I’ve forged lifelong bonds and created indelible memories. However, it’s time for me to embark on a new chapter.”

Braswell recorded 42 tackles, one pass defense, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception this season.

#6 Jermaine Burton, WR

Jermaine Burton is projected to be a third-round pick.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton ended his collegiate career, as he declared for the NFL Draft and is expected to be a Day 2 pick.

Burton played two seasons at Georgia and transferred to Alabama to play two years there. In 2023, Burton caught 39 passes for 798 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his collegiate career, Burton recorded 132 receptions for 2,376 yards and 23 touchdowns.