Alabama coach Nick Saban's weekly appearances on ESPN host Pat McAfee's show have become a highlight for fans seeking insights into Crimson Tide football. In his Thursday segment on "The Pat McAfee Show," the long-serving coach opened up about the disappointing 27-20 loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Reflecting on the game, Saban acknowledged recurring issues that plagued the No. 4-ranked Tide during the season, including poor snaps, sacks and inconsistent offensive play.

Despite having a lead of 20-13 with under five minutes remaining, Alabama couldn't secure the win, allowing the No. 1 Wolverines to force overtime and clinch a national championship spot. Co-host of "The Pat McAfee Show," AJ Hawk, was on the sidelines at the Rose Bowl and asked Saban an interesting question on the show:

“We were on the sidelines, and we were coming back after the halftime break. We were speculating on what your message might have been to the team. Like we're not playing great, we're not executing like we should, but we're still only down three, so it's almost like a positive.”

Replying to the same, Nick Saban didn’t hold back.

"It's exactly what I told the team," Saban said. "I said you know we're not playing Alabama football. We're not executing very well. We're not playing with great intensity. You got to go compete.

"You got to go execute in the game. You got to have discipline to execute. If we go out and play Alabama football in the second half, we got a great chance to win this game."

Saban highlighted missed opportunities, especially when the Crimson Tide were 17-13 and had the chance to make it a two-score game but failed to capitalize.

What's next for Nick Saban and Alabama?

As Alabama reflects on its 2023 season, Nick Saban isn't savoring the defeat in the CFP semifinal. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban acknowledged the disappointment but emphasized the team's motivation for the future.

"We’re not enjoying life after getting beat," Saban said. "I can tell you that, but I think it’s always a motivation for you when the season doesn’t end like you want it to. Players are usually hungry and want to prove something.

"Hopefully, that will be the case for our team. I think the big thing right now is trying to manage the roster and keep the team together as best we can."

With the offseason underway, Saban's strategic planning for the 2024 season might have already started.

