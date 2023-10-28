Where is The Pat McAfee Show this week? Week 9 Location, cast and more explored

The Pat McAfee Show is one of the most popular sports shows in the country and the various trips the crew makes to different locations for live sets make it a standout.

The show will head to the Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT for Week 9 of college football action.

Pat McAfee had former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Alex Smith, on the set with him on Friday and they talked about a variety of issues. When they started discussing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the crowd booed and started a surprising chant.

"Mr. Pfizer! Mr. Pfizer! Mr. Pfizer!"

There was more excitement for the Utah fans as coach Kyle Whittingham made a grand entrance onto the set. He arrived on a motorcycle wearing a hoodie cut off. The fans serenaded their coach with a personalized chant.

“We love Whitt!”

Immediately after he took a seat, the fans demanded that Whittingham arm-wrestle Pat McAfee and he duly obliged as the crowd went delirious.

Who will be the College GameDay guest picker?

Pat McAfee revealed the guest speaker for this week's college football action to thunderous applause by the Utah Utes fans.

Steve Smith Sr., who was a legendary Utah Utes wide receiver, was chosen as the College GameDay guest picker on the set of 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

“I think we could make the big announcement, celebrity guest picker tomorrow on College GameDay,” McAfee said. “That’s going to be awesome. I got so excited when I heard about that. Obviously, we’ve had incredible guest pickers all season, but with you coming on? I have a feeling you’re going to go clean slate. You’re picking perfect tomorrow, across the whole board.

“With that big brain, in this great state, hell yeah Steve. I think you’re going perfect tomorrow. I think it’s a great day.”

Could Pat McAfee leave College GameDay?

Pat McAfee recently hinted that he might not re-sign with the legendary College GameDay Show.

McAfee took to X to address the boos he has been getting at some locations and a survey by The Athletic where 48.9 percent of the respondents said that they did not like him on the show.

“I have heard you all very loud and clear since the beginning of my stint with GameDay. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I have not re-signed a contract with the legendary show,” he said. “I’m not right for some crowds and the ‘distinguished’ College Football folks are definitely one of those.

“Excited to enjoy the rest of this year, that’s shaping up to be a GREAT one, and then see what the future holds.”

The show's viewership, which averaged 2.043 million last season, has dropped 4 percent to 1.956 million this year. McAfee's response on X could indicate that his time on the show is coming to an end.