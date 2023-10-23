Will Pat McAfee leave College GameDay? ESPN analyst drops cryptic hint on future

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee is in his second year as a "College GameDay" analyst. McAfee has become a media mogul with his live show, "The Pat McAfee Show," which is now on ESPN. He is also a WWE commentator and an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay."

McAfee has a hectic schedule, and many wondered how long he will continue to do all these things.

Although he hasn't been as active with the WWE, he still has to travel every week for "College GameDay" on Saturday. However, a recent survey from The Athletic revealed 48.9% of people don't like McAfee on the show.

After seeing that survey, Pat McAfee sent out a lengthy post on X to reveal he hasn't re-signed with "College GameDay" and may be done after this season.

"This has been brought to my attention more than a few times over the last few days," Pat McAfee wrote on X. "I’ve never been friends with a human that reads The Athletic so I’m not 100% sure what style of human these 3100 folks are but.. HUGE Shahtaht to the 30%.. hell yeah.

"To the 49%, I have some great news.. I have heard you all very loud and clear since the beginning of my stint with GameDay. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I have not resigned a contract with the legendary show. I’m not right for some crowds and the 'distinguished' College Football folks are definitely one of those.

"Excited to enjoy the rest of this year, that’s shaping up to be a GREAT one, and then see what the future holds. It’s been an absolute blast and an honor to be at that desk and to work with the fine folks of that family… it’s also been really fun to work 7 days a week for the last 2 football seasons. Nice reminder that I’m still a f*cking DAWG. The dumbest life of all time shall roll on.. Let’s have a great NFL Sunday. Cheers."

The post was very intriguing as Pat McAfee revealed he has not re-signed a new contract, and it could be his decision to leave "College GameDay."

Although some don't like McAfee, others find him funny and believe he adds to the show. The analyst may decide to stay with the show for the 2024 season, but nothing can be said for sure yet.

Where is "College GameDay" this week?

Week 9 of college football doesn't have many great games, but "College GameDay" opted to go to Utah for the Utes vs. Oregon Ducks game.

The other game in the running would have been the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators in Jacksonville. A reason why the ESPN show opted for Utah vs. Oregon is likely because the game is on a campus rather than a natural site, which Georgia-Florida is.

