Where is Pat McAfee's studio? Everything we know about ESPN host's production

The Pat McAfee Show is one of the biggest football-centric shows on ESPN. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee hosts the show and regularly features a host of entertaining guests.

Pat McAfee's studio is at 7551 Oaklandon Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America. The show is a favorite for sports enthusiasts, as it provides sports news, sports information and commentary, among others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How much money does Pat McAfee make at ESPN?

According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Pat McAfee signed a five-year $85 million deal with ESPN to bring the Pat McAfee Show to the broadcasting giants.

The contract is one of the wealthiest in the company, and it will see McAfee host his popular show on the network for the foreseeable future. While neither ESPN nor McAfee have confirmed nor denied the reports, it's a very lucrative deal.

The reason was that the on-air personality walked away from his existing four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel to join ESPN. Moreover, McAfee reportedly still has agency over his show.

Furthermore, his net worth is said to be around $8 to $10 million.

Expand Tweet

Top 5 guests who appeared on the Pat McAfee Show this year

A reason for the the show's popularity over the years is McAfee's ability to invite his guests into his world and let them talk that talk. Thanks to the ESPN deal, it has become a formality to have at least one high-profile guest on the show every other day.

Here are the top five guests who have appeared on the Pat McAfee Show in 2023.

#5 Aaron Rodgers

Four-time league MVP and Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers is a frequent guest on the show. Whether that's due to the alleged $450,000 cheques remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: the future Hall of Famer has developed an affinity for the ESPN show.

Rodgers is a regular guest on the show and uses the platform to clarify most rumors about his health and other activities. Furthermore, he has a penchant for dripping hilarious one-liners on the show, like when he called Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce "Mr. Pfizer."

#4 Stephen A. Smith

Some like him, others loathe him, but one thing's for sure: you cannot buck Stephen A. Smith's hustle.

The poster host at ESPN visited the Pat McAfee Show in September 2023 to chat about College Football, the Eagles, Kirk Cousins, the Cowboys, and what he felt about the state of the NFL.

It was an interesting segment, and McAfee let Smith know that he will always be welcome on the show.

#3 Deion Sanders

Coach Prime, Primetime, Primetime Deion, Neon Deion, the nicknames are endless for arguably the greatest cornerback of all time. Deion Sanders was a featured guest on the show in September 2023, and it was a great time in the studio.

Sanders spoke about his Colorado Buffaloes team and why people continue to give his team motivation. He also gave praises to his players and their haters and answered a few questions on the panel before making his exit.

#2 Adam Schefter

Arguably the most credible source in American football. Adam Schefter was a guest on the show in September 2023.

ESPN's Senior NFL insider spent about 15 minutes on the show and went through some exclusive trade news and updates in the NFL. It was an eye-opening experience to see how the legendary reporter works.

#1 Jason Kelce

The heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles, center Jason Kelce, was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show. Kelce appeared in a September 2023 episode to chat about his career, his new documentary, how he embodies the city of Philadelphia, his relationship with Nick Sirianni, and more.

Kelce was an amazing guest and answered all the questions posed to him by the panel. It was an interesting experience seeing Kelce on another show, especially after hearing him on a weekly basis at the "New Heights" podcast alongside his brother Travis Kelce.