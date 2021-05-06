Former NFL punter Pat McAfee burst onto the sports media landscape after retiring from pro football in 2018.

The 34-year-old sports analyst/color commentator/talking head has his own radio show, podcast and has appeared on ESPN, DAZN, Barstool Sports and WWE programming.

He currently has over three million social media followers, including 1.39 million subscribers on YouTube channel, "The Pat McAfee Show." Not bad for a former NFL punter and kick-off specialist.

Pat McAfee's NFL Career

McAfee was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The placekicker turned punter played eight seasons for the Colts from 2009 - 2016.

He made the Pro Bowl twice and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014. In his rookie season, McAfee played in Super Bowl XLIV where the Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints 31-17.

Pat McAfee's NFL Stats

Games - 127

Punts - 575

Longest punt - 74 yards

Average punt - 49.3 yards

Total yards - 26,669

What is Pat McAfee’s net worth?

Pat McAfee has a growing net worth of between $8-10 million dollars. The former NFL punter earned a nice sum of money for kicking a football during his playing career with the Indianapolis Colts.

From 2009 - 2012, he earned $452,000 per season. In 2013, he signed a one-year $2.97 million deal and then signed a massive five-year, $14 million contract in 2014.

After his NFL journey ended, McAfee began his broadcasting career. He quickly became famous for his controversial takes and inside knowledge of pro football.

McAfee was a guest announcer on FOX Sports college games before moving to ESPN’s Thursday Night College Football team. He makes regular appearances on ESPN chat shows while hosting his radio show on Sirius XM that is also streamed on YouTube.

Pat McAfee's Professional Wrestling Career

Pat McAfee is a massive wrestling fan. He became involved in an on-screen angle last year with WWE NXT champion Adam Cole after the two argued during an interview on McAfee's show.

McAfee would show up on the NXT show to attack Adam Cole and the two would go on to have a match at an NXT TakeOver PPV. The former NFL player impressed wrestlers and fans with his athletic ability in the ring.

This year, McAfee became the lead color commentator for WWE’s Smackdown show that airs live on FOX every Friday night.