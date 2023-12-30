$70,000,000 worth Nick Saban delivers verdict on NIL in college football - "We call it name, image and likeness"

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban voiced his worries about the current name, image, and likeness (NIL) system in college athletics. Coach stated that athletes are choosing schools based on where they can make the most money, indicating a shift towards a "semi-pro direction" with pay-for-play dynamics.

In Saban's view, the expansion of the College Football Playoff (CFP) to 12 teams is likely to diminish the significance of traditional bowl games and longstanding athletic traditions.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He perceives a growing trend toward a semi-professional direction, attributing this evolution to the emergence of name, image, and likeness arrangements, which he simplifies as a form of pay-for-play.

“We’re moving in the sort of semi-pro direction in terms of, there’s pay-for-play now,” Saban's quote, as reported by On3. “We call it name, image and likeness, but that’s pay-for-play, basically — and I’m all for the players sharing in what’s happening.”

“You’ve got guys transferring from one team to the next at will with very little guidelines as to how to control any of these things, and we’re gonna have a playoff very similar to the NFL.

“And I’m not saying any of those things are bad. I’m just saying they’re all completely changes from what we had five years ago, 10 years ago, whatever.”

Despite expressing support for players benefiting from their involvement, Saban highlights the considerable changes, such as unrestricted player transfers and a playoff structure resembling that of the NFL, as stark departures from the college sports landscape of just a few years ago.

Nick Saban's 2015 foresight comes true?

Alabama coach Nick Saban at the press

According to On3, as of today, a record-breaking 1,900 college football players have transferred this season. Players are eager to secure their professional futures, leading to a surge in transfers, with the NFL draft deadline approaching on Jan. 15.

Reportedly, Nick Saban presciently predicted this trend in 2015, foreseeing the impact of the CFP on traditional bowl games. His prediction is now coming to fruition with the expansion of the CFP to 12 teams.

READ MORE: "Always held Rose Bowl in very high esteem" - 9X SEC champ Nick Saban couldn't hold back his nostalgic Bowl experiences on Pat McAfee show

Saban, who holds a net worth of $70 million, highlighted how the expanded playoffs are diminishing the significance of Bowl games. He believes that the focus will increasingly shift towards the playoffs, leaving other bowl games in a secondary role.

“So no longer will you have the tradition of anybody getting reinforced for having a positive season," Saban's quote, as reported by On3. "It’s all gonna be about the playoffs."

Expand Tweet

Saban recognized that this shift could lead to the demise of certain traditions, such as the existence of the Pac-10. While these changes might conflict with traditionalist views, Bama's coach argues that they reflect the current reality of college football.

ALSO READ: Alabama Crimsonettes gear up to cheer on Nick Saban’s crew ahead of Rose Bowl - “Coming for YOU”

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season