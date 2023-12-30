"Always held Rose Bowl in very high esteem" - 9X SEC champ Nick Saban couldn't hold back his nostalgic Bowl experiences on Pat McAfee show

Nick Saban's coaching career has brought him seven national championships and eleven SEC titles. As the Aabama Crimson Tide prepares to face the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl national semifinal, fans anticipate another dominant performance from the reigning champions on Monday, Jan. 1.

Coach Saban recently appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show' and shared his experience meeting Jim Harbaugh at Disneyland. He described it as a delightful opportunity to congratulate him and his players on their successful season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

During the interview, Pat McAfee asked about the Rose Bowl's special significance for the 9X SEC champ, who spent two years at Ohio State and ten years at Michigan State.

“When you're in the Big 10 for 12 years, that's everybody's goal because in the old days, the Big 10 champ goes to the Rose Bowl, and that's the way it was,” said Nick Saban.

Reminiscing about his time in the Big Ten, Saban wholeheartedly agreed, that the Rose Bowl was always the ultimate goal.

“That's what everybody was shooting for, so I've always held the Rose Bowl in very high esteem.”

The coach then also recalled his two Rose Bowl appearances fondly and appreciated the game's exceptional organization, host city, and venue.

“The couple opportunities that I've had in 2009, we played Texas here, and I was in Michigan State; we played USC here once, but in the Rose Bowl,” the coach added. “So, this is a first-class Bowl game; it's a first-class organization; it's a first-class City; it's a great place to play.

He added that the unique atmosphere of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena creates a “unique sort of setting for players to be able to compete.”

Picture with Mickey Mouse lifted Nick Saban's ego

Bama coach also reminisced about how a picture of him with Mickey Mouse stroked Nick Saban’s ego. He joked that Mickey Mouse was the only person Saban was taller than in the picture, as he stands at a height of 5-foot-6.

READ MORE: Alabama WR Isiah Bond discloses Nick Saban's strategy to counter Michigan's sign-stealing scandal before Rose Bowl

“The only thing I know about that picture is Mickey Mouse is the only guy I’m taller than in the whole picture,” he said. “That helped my ego a little bit.”

Expand Tweet

“Disneyland is great, it’s uplifting because everybody’s got a smile on their face. You’re waving at people,” he told Pat McAfee. “So it was a great experience, a good experience.”

Amid the festivities, Saban expressed optimism regarding the recovery of Jase McClellan, a key running back for the Crimson Tide. McClellan, who had suffered a foot injury, was back practicing, and was expected to be available for the Rose Bowl clash against Michigan.

ALSO READ: Nick Saban sets the bar straight for Alabama crew ahead of Rose Bowl showdown - “You've got to embrace hard"

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season