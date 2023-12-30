As Alabama gears up for the Rose Bowl showdown against top-ranked Michigan, Nick Saban is setting a clear standard for his squad. A maestro in coaching, the Alabama HC talked about the essence of mental toughness in an interview.

"I think you get mental toughness because things are hard. You've got to embrace hard. I think that's true in your life, I think that's true in football. Tough times make hard people. Easy times make soft people. You've gotta learn to overcome things that are hard," Saban said.

Following a season marked by resilience after an early loss to Texas, Saban emphasized the importance of finishing strong.

In his words, "The idea of finishing to gain the respect that you have worked for all year long... The players know that we’ve gotta finish what we started and they’ve responded well."

His emphasis on overcoming challenges aligns with his trust in the team's ability to stay focused amid the Rose Bowl preparations. Expressing confidence in his players, Saban said,

“This is a great experience for the players and we can't allow any distractions to have an impact on how we get ready for the game.”

Going up against an undefeated Michigan on Jan. 1, the Rose Bowl will be an intense clash, with Saban's belief setting the tone for Alabama's pursuit of victory.

Nick Saban is ready to stop Michigan from stealing signs

Nick Saban isn't leaving anything to chance against the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh’s team is under an NCAA sign-stealing investigation, prompting the Alabama HC to alter the team's film study routine.

Usually glued to iPads this time of year, players are now adapting to a change. Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond highlighted the shift, stating,

"The app we record film off… I guess they were looking at other people’s play calls, hand signals, stuff like that."

Jim Harbaugh has faced three-game suspensions on two different occasions in the 2023 college football season owing to these allegations. Nick Saban recognizes the challenge Michigan poses and is ready to go into the battle head-on.

