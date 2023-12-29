Along with the Alabama Crimson Tide Football team, the Alabama Crimsonettes are preparing for the California showdown. The cheer squad from Tuscaloosa has geared up to cheer Nick Saban and Co. in the Rose Bowl.

The Tide will play the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semi-final on New Year. The team is already camping in California, making time for a trip to Disneyland amid stringent practice. And now their cheer squad has expressed readiness for the big clash ahead of the Rose Bowl.

“Coming for you, Cali.” - The Crimsonettes' message to California on Instagram.

One of the members of the Crimsonettes went viral earlier this month for her performance on the SEC TV network. The girls’ group captain, Chloe Holladay, impressed fans while having fun with Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow and others during the SEC championship game coverage. Alabama won that game by defeating the then-No.1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Facing the Michigan Wolverines, the No.1 team in the country, again, the Crimsonettes seem to have taken charge. And the girls won the hearts of the fans on Instagram with their latest post.

Alabama Crimsonettes's preparation for the Rose Bowl impresses fans

The Alabama Crimsonettes’ post received various reactions from the Crimson Tide faithful. Most of them expressed their excitement for the upcoming Rose Bowl clash. Wolverines fans came in to drop a comment or two for the Michigan faithful.

A fan wrote:

“So excited.”

Another fan chimed in:

“Let's go, Bama.”

Credit: Alabama Crimsonettes IG

Amidst the Bama Brigade, Wolverines fans stamped their attendance in the comments. Here are some more reactions.

Credit: Alabama Crimsonettes IG

If Nick Saban's Alabama wins against Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan, he will become the first coach to win back-to-back games against No.1 ranked teams in the same season. Can 12-1 overall Alabama pull it off against the 13-0 Wolverines?

