2024 NFL Draft: Insider notes on SEC players set to declare after National Championship ft. Alabama, Texas

As the college bowl season kicks into high gear, more and more players are opting out of games to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, including late-round prospects. Yet four teams have a chance to win the national title and are not expected to have anyone opt out.

Here’s an update on underclassmen from two of those teams, as well as word on NC State’s top offensive prospect.

#1 Terrion Arnold (CB - Alabama)

Word in the scouting community is that Arnold, a redshirt sophomore who is the third-rated cornerback on my board, has committed to an agent and will enter the draft.

Arnold became a full-time starter in 2023 and finished the season with five INTs and 11 PBUs. He presently grades as a late-first or early second-round choice on my board.

#2 Chris Braswell (OLB - Alabama)

Braswell came into the season with high expectations, and for the most part, he met them. Another Bama defender who became a full-time starter, Braswell totaled 41 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and eight sacks and was primarily used in a pass-rushing role in the Tides scheme.

A phenomenal athlete who is expected to test off the charts, Braswell developed his game this past season and presently grades as a third-round prospect on my board, and that’s exactly what Nick Saban told the fourth-year junior.

Saban, known for giving honest assessments to players considering the draft, informed Braswell he’s being graded as a third-round pick by league decision-makers but could develop into a first-round prospect in 2025 if he continues to improve on the field, an opinion I agree with.

I’m told Braswell is undecided as of now, but those close to the situation feel that he’s leaning towards returning to Alabama next season.

#3 Anthony Belton (T - North Carolina State)

Belton came into the season with some scouts stamping him as a Round 2 prospect, yet he failed to live up to expectations. He’s an insanely athletic blocker who measures 6-foot-5.5 and over 340 pounds, yet he’s expected to run in the low 4.9s during testing. And Belton plays athletic football, yet he’s unpolished in most aspects of the offensive tackle position.

He presently holds a fourth-round grade on my board, and the earliest that scouts I’ve spoken with have him selected is Round 3. Yet Belton possesses insane upside, and like Braswell, he could be a first-round prospect if he returns to school in 2024 and improves his game.

In the past few weeks, I’ve been told Belton is leaning towards returning to college, and recently, I was told he may end up in the transfer portal.

#4 Ja'Tavion Sanders (TE-Texas)

Sanders is another prospect with a large upside, like Belton, but I’m told he’s taking a different course of action. Presently ranked as the second tight end on my board, the junior caught 39 passes for 607 yards this season and has a late-first or early second-round grade on my board.

Word in the scouting community is that Sanders has committed to an agent and will announce he’s entering the draft once the Longhorns run in the College Football Playoff concludes.

#5 Adonai Mitchell (WR - Texas)

Another outstanding Longhorns pass catcher who totaled 51 catches for 813 yards and 10 TDs this season, Mitchell has been a favorite of mine since he was a freshman at Georgia.

He’s not as flashy as some of the better-known receivers in the country; rather, he’s a fundamentally sound pass catcher who does the little things well.

I’m told Mitchell is deep into the agent process and will enter the draft once Texas’ season is complete. Like his teammate above, Mitchell possesses a late-first or early-second-round grade on my board.

