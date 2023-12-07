Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Texas Longhorns have managed to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since the inception of the format in 2014. While there was plenty of controversy regarding the final rankings, the Longhorns received one of four postseason seeds after a strong season. Texas finished the regular season as Big 12 Champions with a 12-1 record, which included a 9-1 record in Big 12 play.

While their focus remains on winning a national title, the Longhorns were not exempt from the transfer portal news that dominated the college football world on Monday as over 1,000 players entered their names.

Here's a look at the four Texas players who are among that group:

Texas Longhorns transfer portal

#1: Sawyer Goram-Welch, offensive line

Sawyer Goram-Welch joined the Texas Longhorns as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in three games during his tenure with the program and made the switch from defensive line to offensive line ahead of the 2023 season. Goram-Welch announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

#2: X'Avion Brice, cornerback

X'Avion Brice joined the Texas Longhorns as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in just four games, recorded two tackles and one pass defended. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

#3: Jalen Catalon, safety

Jalen Catalon joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He appeared in 21 games for the Razorbacks, recording 159 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 14 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

He joined the Texas Longhorns via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. Catalon appeared in eight games, recording 17 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

#4: B.J. Allen Jr., safety

B.J. Allen Jr. joined the Texas Longhorns as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in just two games and has not recorded any stats. Allen Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.