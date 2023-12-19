NC State Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The NC State Wolfpack went 9-3 and finished the year with a 39-20 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in their rivalry game.

NC State will play Kansas State Wildcats in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28, but in the meantime, the Wolfpack have been actively landing plenty of players from the transfer portal. However, several players from NC State have also entered the portal.

Let's take a look at the complete list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Wolfpack football team.

NC State Wolfpack transfer portal

NC State currently has 18 players in the transfer portal.

MJ Morris, QB

MJ Morris played in four games for the Wolfpack this season, going 63 for 113 for 719 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

The sophomore quarterback went 115 for 199 for 1,367 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions in two years at NC State.

Michael Allen, RB

Sophomore running back Michael Allen has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Wolfpack.

Allen ran for 251 yards and a touchdown this season on 52 carries, while in his freshman season, he recorded 268 rushing yards.

Jordan Houston, RB

Jordan Houston played in three games for NC State this season before deciding to redshirt and now enters the transfer portal.

Houston has been at NC State since 2019, and in his career, he has recorded 1,392 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 324 carries.

Terrell Timmons, WR

Terrell Timmons appeared in all 12 games for NC State and recorded 195 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Timmons has committed to Colorado after entering the transfer portal.

Porter Rooks, WR

Porter Rooks played four seasons with the Wolfpack but has decided to move on.

In his career at NC State, Rooks recorded 79 catches for 891 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Smith, WR

Anthony Smith appeared in 10 games for the Wolfpack this season and recorded two receptions for 19 yards.

Joshua Crabtree, WR

Joshua Crabtree was primarily a special teams player for the Wolfpack and appeared in 15 games over three seasons.

Christopher Toudle, TE

Christopher Toudle entered the transfer portal after not recording a catch for NC State in 2023.

In his career with the team, Toudle recorded 30 catches for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

Jaleel Davis, OL

Jaleel Davis hasn't seen the field much for NC State and has chosen to find a new team.

Davis didn't play a snap in 2023, appeared in one game in 2022, and redshirted in 2021.

Lyndon Cooper, OL

Lyndon Cooper was a reserve offensive lineman for the Wolfpack and shifted around the line all season.

Cooper has gotten offers from Marshall, Georgia State, East Carolina, Louisville, USF and Pitt.

CJ Clark, DL

CJ Clark enters the transfer portal with one year left of eligibility after being a starter for the Wolfpack.

Clark recorded 22 tackles and one sack in 2023. In his career at NC State, the defensive lineman recorded 73 tackles and four sacks.

Torren Wright, LB

Redshirt freshman linebacker Torren Wright enters the transfer portal after recording two tackles in seven games this season.

Daejuan Thompson, LB

Redshirt freshman Daejuan Thompson played in one matchup this season after he appeared in four games in 2022, all on special teams.

Darius Edmundson, DB

Darius Edmundson enters the transfer portal with one year left of eligibility.

Edmundson was a JUCO transfer and played in three games for NC State this season.

Chris Scott, DB

Chris Scott, a redshirt sophomore, is looking for new pastures after playing limited snaps for NC State.

Nate Evans, DB

Nate Evans is a redshirt sophomore who didn't play this season and, in 2021, recorded one tackle.

Cecil Powell, S

Cecil Powel enters the transfer portal as a graduate.

Powel returned to the field in 2023 after missing the past two years, and with the Wolfpack this season, recorded five tackles.

Jakeen Harris, S

Jakeen Harris redshirted in 2023 after suffering an injury in the first game of the season for the Wolfpack.

Harris has been at NC State since 2019 and has recorded 166 tackles and four interceptions.

