Penn State Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

Penn State will play Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, but in the meantime, the Nittany Lions have been actively landing plenty of players from the transfer portal. However, several players from Penn State have also entered the portal.

Let's take a look at the complete list of players who have entered the transfer portal for the Nittany Lions football team.

Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal

Penn State has only three players in the transfer portal, which is something head coach James Franklin prides himself on.

“We’ve been fortunate, really, in my 10 years here. We haven’t had a whole lot of drama,” Franklin said. “We’re very upfront and transparent. Really always have been. Sometimes that hurts us where we miss on kids because we don’t tell them what they want to hear. We’re an underpromise and overdeliver program. I think that has been a big part of our success.”

#1 Alex Bacchetta, punter

Backup punter Alex Bacchetta has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Penn State. He redshirted in 2022 and served as Riley Thompson's backup in 2023, while also not being on the travel roster this season.

Bacchetta has since transferred to Rice with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

#2 Cristian Driver, wide receiver

Redshirt freshman Cristian Driver has entered the transfer portal, he announced on X.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the incredible coaches at Penn State, the supportive community, and the enthusiastic fans,” Driver wrote. “Your unwavering dedication, encouragement, and spirit has been the backbone of my journey.

Driver is the son of former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver. He originally committed as a cornerback but after redshirting last year, he switched to wide receiver in 2023.

This season, Driver was mainly used on special teams but did record one catch for eight yards.

#3 Jace Tutty, cornerback

Cornerback Jace Tutty entered the transfer portal after joining Penn State in 2022.

Tutty never recorded any official stats during his time with the Nittany Lions but was named the Developmental Squads Special Teams Player of the Week for practices leading up to the Indiana game.

