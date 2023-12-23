Miami Hurricanes Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes had an interesting 2023 season, showing great potential. The Hurricanes' 7-5 record doesn't truly reflect how good they were this season, nor the fact that it's the first time in over a decade that they have had national relevance.

Their big break came early in the season when they got a 48-33 upset over the Texas A&M Aggies. They also beat Clemson and lost by only one score to the undefeated Florida State.

However, unexpected losses to Georgia Tech and both North Carolina programs brought them down. On Thursday, they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Pinstripe Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Looking to improve their stellar performance from the year, the Hurricanes have been active on the transfer portal. Let's review their transfer portal moves.

Miami Hurricanes standouts in transfer portal 2023-24

Tyler Van Dyke - Quarterback

Van Dyke struggled through the season with turnovers. The 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year threw for 7,469 yards with 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in three seasons for Miami, with a record of 15-13. He will join Wisconsin.

Colbie Young - Wide Receiver

The Hurricanes were surprised by the decision of standout receiver Colbie Young to transfer out. Young is looking for his third school. In three seasons in Miami, Young collected 79 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in 22 games.

Don Chaney Jr. - Running back

Chaney Jr. is ranked as the No. 125 player in the transfer portal, according to On3's rankings. He will join the Louisville Cardinals.

Updated list of Miami players in the transfer portal

Don Chaney Jr. RB

Jahfari Harvey EDGE

Tyler Van Dyke QB

Colbie Young WR

Cyrus Moss EDGE

Malik Curtis CB

Jaleel Skinner TE

Chantz Williams EDGE

Stone Springman K

Frank Ladson WR

Corey Flagg Jr. LB

Updated list of incoming transfers to Miami

Marley Cook DL

Zach Carpenter OL

Savion Riley S

C.J. Clark DL

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season