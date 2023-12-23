UCF Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The UCF Knights had a mediocre 2023 season, highlighted by a 6-6 overall record (3-6 Big 12). The Knights's 6-6 record reflects how they struggled during their first season in the Big 12, which was to be expected, as they became a Power Five program.
They started their season in fine fashion, with three straight wins, against Kent State, Boise State and Villanova. What followed was a debacle, though: consecutive losses to Kansas State, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Cincinnati. The highlight of their season came just after this rough patch, upsetting the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 11.
They gor a bowl invitation in their first season but lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Gasparilla Bowls. If anything, 2023 was proof that the UCF Knights should strengthen their roster for next year's season to keep competing.
UCF Knights standouts in transfer portal 2023-24
DT Kervins Choute
Choute is suffering from the fact that defensive tackle will probably be the deepest position for the Knights in 2024. He played this year mainly covering for an injured Ricky Barber. Across three seasons, he played 14 games and had only one and a half tackles.
WR Amari Johnson
After a tremendous effort during the 2022 spring game, the wide receiver failed to have a breakthrough year. In 2023, he was transitioned more to the special teams unit, where he had 13 carries.
RB Jordan McDonald
McDonald was used as a short-yardage carrier in the opening weeks of the season, scoring three rushing touchdowns in their non-conference play. However, in their last nine games of the season, he didn't feature.
LB Isaiah Paul
This Washington State transfer suited up for the season opener against Kent State and made one tackle. That proved to be his only start of the year and also his only appearance with the team. He will be on the move once again.
Updated list of UCF players in the transfer portal
- LB Isaiah Paul
- DL Dallaz Corbitt
- DT Kervins Choute
- WR Amari Johnson
- LB Keenan Cupit
- CB Corey Thornton
- CB Fred Davis
- OL Drake Metcalf
- RB Jordan McDonald
- WR Jaylon Griffin
- WR Tyler Griffin
Updated list of incoming transfers to UCF
- RB Myles Montgomery from Cincinnati
- TE Evan Morris from Michigan State
- LB Nikhai Hill-Green from Michigan
- DB Bryon Threats from Cincinnati
- C Jabari Brooks from Samford
