Clemson Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

Clemson had a rough 2023 college football season as the team performed below expectations. The Tigers recorded four losses in 2023, which is a rare occurrence under Dabo Swinney and placed his job under some threat. However, it now appears he will stay on at Death Valley.

With a hope for a better season in 2024, the team's roster is definitely going to take a new shape with high school recruit and transfer portal acquisitions coming in. Conversely, this will see a couple of players move out of the program ahead of the next college football season.

Clemson football transfer portal tracker 2023-24

Since the transfer portal opened earlier this month, a few Clemson players have officially put their names on it to get better opportunities elsewhere. Here is a list of players moving out ahead of the 2024 season.

#1, Domonique Thomas, RB

Domonique Thomas arrived at Clemson as a walk-on in 2022 and eventually earned a scholarship in the program. His two seasons with the Tigers saw him play a backup role, rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown in 25 carries across 16 games.

#2, David Ojiegbe, Edge

David Ojiegbe enrolled at Clemson in 2023 and saw limited game time. Throughout the season, he participated in 11 snaps across two games while redshirting.

#3, Andrew Mukuba, S

Andrew Mukuba joined Clemson as a freshman in 2021 and has been an important member of the team's secondary ever since. His three seasons with the Tigers saw him record 143 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 16 passes defended. The safety has transferred to Texas.

#4, Toriano Pride Jr., CB

Toriano Pride Jr. was involved in almost all games during his time at Clemson. However, he came off the bench in most, starting three of his 26 games. He recorded 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and nine passes defended for the Tigers.

#5, Sage Ennis, TE

Sage Ennis spent four seasons as a backup at Clemson, amassing six receptions for 77 yards. These contributions came over 41 games, including two starts during which he spent 449 offensive snaps on the field, from 2020 to 2023.

#6, Beaux Collins, WR

Beaux Collins started his college football career at Clemson in 2021 and has since been a top player for the Tigers. He played 32 games in his three seasons, recording 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has completed his transfer to Notre Dame.

List of other Clemson players on the transfer portal

#1, Mitchell Mayes, OT

#2, Hunter Helms, QB

#3, Lannden Zanders, S

