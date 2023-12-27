Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing in the Quick Lane Bowl against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, but things may look a lot different than they did one month earlier. As a bowl alternate with a 5-7 record, they have seen some significant pieces to the program enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Let's take a closer look at the players who have decided to look to see if the grass is going to be greener with a different program.

Minnesota Football transfer portal tracker

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been dealing with players entering and leaving the program. We are going to highlight some of the top players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal after being with the Golden Gophers in the 2023 college football season.

Zach Evans, Running Back

Redshirt freshman running back Zach Evans did well in his first couple of seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He entered the NCAA transfer portal and has committed to the North Texas Mean Green for 2024.

Evans played two seasons with the program, totaling 60 rushing attempts for 259 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well as two receptions for 15 yards.

Athan Kaliakmanis, Quarterback

Athan Kaliakmanis had been the starting quarterback for Minnesota this 2023 season. He played the previous two seasons with the program and has done well, going 156 of 294 (53.1%) for 1,838 yards with 14 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions.

He has not decided on a program for the 2024 season.

He needs to do better with his accuracy and limiting mistakes. Throughout his two-year career, he is 216 of 405 (53.3%) for 2,784 yards with 17 passing touchdowns as well as 13 interceptions.

Full list of Minnesota Golden Gophers in the NCAA transfer portal

There are eight Minnesota Golden Gophers who have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Only one has committed to a different team so it will be interesting to see how things are going to look for Minnesota going forward.

Player Year Team iOL Tyrell Lawrence Redshirt Junior Undecided QB Athan Kaliakmanis Redshirt Sophomore Undecided RB Zach Evans Sophomore North Texas QB Drew Viotto Freshman Eastern Michigan RB Max Grand Sophomore Undecided K Jacob Lewis Senior Undecided RB Marquese Williams Freshman Undecided OT JJ Guedet Redshirt Senior Undecided

