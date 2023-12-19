JMU Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

JMU went 11-1 this season in their first year in the Sun Belt Conference. The James Madison Dukes are set to play Air Force on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl but in the meantime, the Dukes have been active in the transfer portal. However, several players from the team have entered the transfer portal.

Let's take a look at the complete list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Dukes football team.

JMU Dukes transfer portal

JMU currently has 13 players in the transfer portal.

Jordan McCloud, QB

Jordan McCloud entered the transfer portal after being named the Sun Belt Player of the Year. McCloud went 261-for-379 for 3,400 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. It was his first year at JMU after transferring from Arizona following one season with the Wildcats while starting his collegiate career at USF for two seasons.

Wayne Knight, RB

Sophomore running back Wayne Knight entered the transfer portal after limited action in 2023. Knight revealed he'd be transferring back in October and had 15 rushing yards and 75 receiving yards this season.

Desmond Green, WR

Redshirt sophomore Desmond Green enters the transfer portal after being in limited action this season. Green finished this season with one reception for 10 yards while adding two rushing yards on one carry.

Zach Horton, TE

JMU tight end Zach Horton entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Dukes. Horton caught 26 passes for 266 yards and six touchdowns last season. On social media, Horton has revealed he's received offers from Maryland, Georgia Tech, and NC State.

Carter Miller, OL

Carter Miller was a redshirt freshman and appeared in all 12 games for JMU this season and started nine games. Miller has revealed he's received offers from Georgia State, Tulsa, Arkansas State, and Marshall.

James Carpenter, DL

James Carpenter was the 2023 Burlsworth Trophy finalist and has entered the transfer portal with one year left of eligibility. Carpenter was originally a walk-on and recorded 48 tackles and four sacks this season. In 2022, he recorded 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Mikail Kamara, DL

Mikail Kamara had a solid 2023 season with the Dukes as he recorded 51 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Kamara has two years left of eligibility and has revealed he's received offers from Cincinnati and Pitt.

Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji, DL

Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji a redshirt senior defensive lineman enters the transfer portal after one season at JMU. Nwabuoku-Okonji played in just one game this season as he suffered a season-ending injury. In 2022, he played in 11 games and recorded 21 tackles. Nwabuoku-Okonji revealed he’s received an offer from Georgia Southern.

Aiden Fisher, LB

Aiden Fisher entered the transfer portal as a true sophomore and finished the season leading the Dukes in tackles with 91. Fisher revealed on social media that he’s received offers from Arizona State and Cincinnati.

Jailin Walker, LB

Jailin Walker enters the transfer portal after three seasons at the Dukes. Walker finished the 2023 season with 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He recorded 114 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions at JMU.

Taurus Jones, LB

Taurus Jones enters the transfer portal after two seasons with the Dukes. Jones recorded 38 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack this season and in 2022 recorded 81 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and an interception.

Chauncey Logan, CB

Chauncey Logan was a starting cornerback for JMU in 2023 and recorded 42 tackles and an interception. Logan revealed on social media he's received an offer from USF.

Brent Austin, CB

Sophomore cornerback Brent Austin was a rotational player for the Dukes in 2023 and recorded 12 tackles and an interception this season. Austin has received an offer from USF, according to his social media.

