Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban goes teary-eyed watching her dad retiring from coaching world: "Bittersweet moment"

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reacted to the news of her father's retirement. She took to Instagram to share how she felt on the ‘bittersweet’ day. Understandably, Kristen got teary-eyed as coach Saban bid goodbye to the college football world.

The legendary coach announced his retirement decision on Wednesday after 17 seasons at Alabama and a lifetime in the college football world. He goes down as arguably the ‘GOAT’ in his position.

His daughter, who has been a vocal supporter of the Crimson Tide, could not hold back her tears as she went on a tribute spree on social media. Here's the snap of Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shedding a tear or two at her father's retirement from college football coaching.

“Bittersweet moment,” Kristen wrote in her Instagram story while sharing her picture.

She also shared a number of snaps of her father in subsequent stories, encapsulating an epic journey that coach Saban had in the college football world.

Kristen underlined the legac he's leaving behind as the most successful coach in college football history. He has had achievements like never having a losing season in his coaching career, winning the national title in three different decades and more. Here are a few of those snaps as shared by Nick Saban's daughter.

Coach Saban came close to the national championship title again in the just-concluded season, taking the Alabama Crimson Tide to the CFP playoffs.

However, they lost the Rose Bowl game to the eventual champions the Michigan Wolverines. Almost everyone expected to see him try once more next season, but the day every fan, especially ones from Alabama, dreaded finally came about.

A look at Nick Saban's legendary career

Coach Saban played for Kent State from 1970 to 1972 as a defensive back. He then went straight into coaching, starting the journey in 1973 at his own alma mater.

After various jobs as a defensive backs coach or a defensive coordinator, he took over the Toledo Rockets as a head coach in 1990. But that was short-lived, as the NFL came calling the next year.

Saban became a defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1994. That was his second three stints in the NFL, having previously worked as a defensive backs coach for the Houston Oilers. He also helmed the Miami Dolphins as a head coach, posting a 15-17 overall record in two seasons, before taking on the Alabama job.

Saban won seven national titles (six with Alabama and one with the LSU Tigers), 11 SEC titles and 12 SEC Western division titles. He's a bonafide legend of the game.

