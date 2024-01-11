Nick Saban retires: Longtime Alabama HC to retire after stellar 28-year career, claims insider

Nick Saban has reportedly called it quits on his legendary coaching career after 28 seasons at the collegiate level. Chris Low of ESPN broke the news on Wednesday, tweeting:

"Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama."

Saban is widely considered to be one of, if not, the greatest coach in the history of college football as he has won a record seven national titles. He spent 28 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level, leading the Toledo Rockets for one season, the Michigan State Spartans for five seasons, the LSU Tigers for five seasons and the Alabama Crimson Tide for the final 17 seasons of his career.

He compiled a 297-71-1 record during his collegiate coaching career. Saban also spent two seasons in the NFL, coaching the Miami Dolphins to a 15-17 record.

The Crimson Tide coach previously shut down retirement rumors on "The Pat McAfee Show" following Alabama's Week 2 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns. He called the rumors laughable, citing that they began five years ago and could be to give other coaches recruiting advantages.

While he claimed to still love what he was doing at that time, it appears that Saban, who is now 72 years old, has coached his final game.

Check out Nick Saban's full comments on retirement below (starting at the 1:34 mark):

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold claimed Nick Saban would not retire

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold, an All-American in 2023, was recently asked if he believes that 2023 would be Nick Saban's final year leading the program. Speaking to Pat Smith and Landrum Roberts during a recent appearance on the "3 Man Front" podcast, he said:

"Man, I wouldn't even try to hype myself up and make myself believe something like that. Coach Saban ain't going nowhere. He's gonna die coaching. That's borderline. Like, he always says he'll stop coaching when he becomes a liability to it, and I don't think he'll be a liability to coaching until he's gone."

Check out Terrion Arnold's comments on Nick Saban below (starting at the 11:30 mark):

Saban has not become a liability to coaching, as evidenced by him leading the Crimson Tide to yet another College Football Playoff appearance. Despite this, however, the legendary college football coach appears to be ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.