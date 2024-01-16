Kristen Saban, Nick Saban’s daughter invites new Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer’s daughter to have “a girl chat” via IG

Nick Saban's legacy with Alabama has come to an end. After 17 years in Tuscaloosa winning six national championships along with countless memories, the Sabans are finally saying their final goodbyes to make way for new head coach Kalen DeBoer and his family.

Amid the major transition going on currently in Alabama, Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban is having a Q&A Session with her fans on Instagram. This interactive session also gives her a platform to relive and reminisce about the various moments and memories created in Tuscaloosa.

During the Q&A session, one fan questioned Kristen if she got a chance to have a chat with Kalen DeBoer's daughters, Alexis and Avery. Nick Saban's daughter replied by stating that while she has not yet met DeBoer's family, she is ready to meet them and have an exclusive girl chat about everything that is Bama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I haven't met the family yet, but if his daughters want to have a girl chat about all things Bama, I'm here for them."

Credits: Kristen Saban's Instagram

While Nick Saban may not be the head coach of the Crimson Tide anymore, Kristen has also revealed that she does not plan on moving from Alabama anytime soon. This is primarily due to her son going to school in Moutain Brook.

"I am not planning on it. My son is in school in Mountain Brook and we absolutely love living where we are. Alabama is home."

Kristen reveals why she is relieved to see Nick Saban retire

Being a head coach of a football program certainly takes its toll. For 72-year-old Coach Saban, the mental fortitude to keep going for this long is commendable. However, Kristen revealed that despite it being a sad affair, seeing her father finally retire brings her a sense of relief.

Expand Tweet

"To be totally honest, after the loss to UM, I had a weird sense of relief that we were not moving forward. This last season was one I will never forget for all the adversity the team faced and conquered, but like all others, it had its harships.

"I think a lot of us were starting to feel run-down and stressed, at least I know I was feeling that way. I kind of felt an end coming but didn't know when. All I know is I felt exhausted."

Just like how the Sabans built such a special bond with the Bama family, it will be interesting to see if Kalen DeBoer and his family can do the same.

Read More: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban discloses her favorite gamedays throughout the years