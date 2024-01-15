During his 17 years in Tuscaloosa, former Alabama coach Nick Saban has made countless memories on and off the field. Bama fans have a plethora of incredible games played to reminisce about for the next few years, including the six national championships Saban won with the Crimson Tide.

As the reality of Nick Saban's retirement continues to settle down for CFB fans, his daughter Kristen Saban took to social media to have a little Q&A session with fans via her Instagram story. Kristen practically grew up in Tuscaloosa and has been a constant supporter of her father during games at Byrant-Denny Stadium.

During the Q&A session, one fan questioned Kristen Saban about her favorite game from the Bryant-Denny Stadium, and she replied by talking about two instances.

One was Terrence Cody's big block play against Tennessee in 2009 to keep Alabama undefeated and win the national championship. Moreover, the other memorable game was when Alabama played against Mississippi State in 2014.

"I was freshman during the Rocky Block and was in the student section. That was incredible and electric. Another one was beating Mississippi State at home when they were ranked #1 in the country- the atmosphere that night was one I won't forget."

For more context, the Bulldogs were ranked No.1 when they traveled to the Bryant-Denny Stadium for a regular season game against the Crimson Tide in 2014. Nick Saban and his team entered that game with a four-game winning streak whereas the Bulldogs were unbeaten up until that point.

After a nail-biting contest, Alababam broke Mississippi State's winning streak and won the game 25-20. They went on to beat Missouri to clinch the SEC Championship but in the end, lost the CFP semifinal game to Ohio State.

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban is going to miss the Alabama life

Growing up with a father who dedicated his life to college football in Alabama, Kristen Saban is bound to get teary-eyed at the thought of leaving it all behind. During the same Q&A, Kristen talked about how she will miss everything in Tuscaloosa, including the fast-paced lifestyle and the love they got from Bama fans throughout the years.

"Literally everything. The fast-paced lifestyle, the ups and downs of games, the energy from fans, the adrenaline of game day, seeing records and history being made, seeing him do the thing he loved the most. Everything."

While Saban and his family may be gone from Tuscaloosa, their presence will still linger amidst the Alabama fanbase.

