Alabama coach Nick Saban's retirement has caused a seismic shift in the college football landscape. The Bryant-Denny Stadium will have to adapt to the sight of a different coach on the sidelines, Kalen DeBoer to be specific.

Nick Saban's family, especially his daughter Kristen Saban will also have to gear up for the 2024 college football season without her father at the helm. Kristen posted a story with a similar feeling on Instagram and captioned it,

"Tried to say something since I finally posted a recap of my time here. Can't do it yet. Love yall so much. Your messages are absolutely beautifully written and heartfelt. I'm a creature of habit and change is hard. We will get there together."

It will be interesting to see whether Kristen Saban will be at Alabama's game next season with the same vigor and energy.

Kristen Saban gives tribute to dad Nick Saban

Kristen took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father, who recently retired after a legendary coaching career. The former Alabama coach leaves behind a legacy that will be hard to reiterate, having led the team to six national championships since 2007 and maintaining a flawless record in his 17 years at Alabama.

Expressing mixed feelings about her father's decision, Kristen shared a message on social media. She described the overwhelming response, stating,

"Bittersweet moment. My phone froze 5 times and shut itself off. My inbox is full (of lovely supportive messages, thank you). I’ll say something eventually. So many emotions at the moment."

"Football is my life. Watching my dad accomplish so many things one after the other for so many years is incredible and I’m so thankful to witness the history I’ve seen him make,” Kristen wrote in an Instagram story."

Kristen has been a steadfast supporter of her father and the Crimson Tide, frequently defending them on social media against critics and rivals and attending Alabama’s games in Tuscaloosa.

