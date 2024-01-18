$70 million worth Nick Saban to not leave Alabama as 7X national champ reportedly gets linked to second phase of football coaching

Nick Saban ended his 50-year-long coaching career recently as he stepped down as the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach. He led Alabama for 17 years, making them a dominant force in the college football world. But even as he will no longer be leading the football program in Tuscaloosa, coach Saban is apparently not going anywhere.

The Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne revealed a new chapter of the legendary head coach's life. In a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, Byrne said that Saban was involved in the search for his successor. And the seven-time national champion will be starting in a new role at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here is what Alabama Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne said about Nick Saban's new role with the program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“He is going to be an advisor for us. He’s been awesome. He and I talked during the coaching search. I mean, somebody asked me, ‘Was he involved?’ I was like, ‘Man, I’m not very smart.’ Many people know that, but I’m smart enough to know when you have a chance to have Nick Saban involved with talking about coaching and football and decision-making and leadership, shame on me if I don’t take advantage of that,” Byrne said on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Expand Tweet

Alabama has already appointed former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer as Saban's successor. But he will have a big void to fill as he has to replace one of the most successful head coaches in college football history. But he will have an opportunity to get his legendary predecessor’s advice on how to tackle the expectations of the Crimson Tide nation.

Also read: Nick Saban coaching career: Is the Alabama HC the greatest coach in college football history?

When Nick Saban dropped the retirement bombshell

Nick Saban surprised the college football world when he announced his decision to step down as the Alabama head coach. Citing his age and health, the 72-year-old brought the curtains down on a legendary coaching career spanning five decades. The 70-million-worth legend spent 28 years as a head coach at various levels, including the NFL. But all of it ended one fine Wednesday in January 2024.

The college football world couldn't believe it though. Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban revealed that her phone froze multiple times before shutting itself down due to the sheer number of messages she got.

Numerous big football names reacted to the news in their own ways, including players who have played under him. The Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said that the news didn't feel real. But the news of the legendary coach staying in the Alabama football program would certainly please the fan base.

Also read: Top Alabama players who opted for the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement ft. Caleb Downs