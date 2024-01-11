The football world was shocked on Wednesday to see Nick Saban announce his retirement. The Alabama Crimson Tide enjoyed a dominant period under him since 2007 and the fans would not have thought they had seen the last of the Saban era at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But all good things do come to an end eventually.

Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to share a message for the fans. In the message, she revealed her overwhelming reaction to her dad’s retirement, and thanked everyone for the messages they have sent her since the announcement.

Here is what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban had to say:

“My phone froze five times and shut itself off. My inbox is full (of lovely, supportive messages, thank you.) I’ll say something eventually. So many emotions at the moment. Football is my life. Watching my dad accomplish so many things one after the other for so many years is incredible and I’m so thankful to witness the history I’ve seen him make,” Kristen wrote in an Instagram story.

Kristen affirmed that she will always remain an Alabama supporter while asking the fans to continue sharing stories about the football program under her dad.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for messages, your Alabama football stories (please send more) and your love. Alabama forever. Roll Tide forever. I love you all," Kristen added.

The Crimson fell one step short of the national title this season, as they lost 20-27 to the Michigan Wolverines in the Super Bowl.

A tearful reaction from Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban

The message to the fans wasn't the only one that Coach Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shared on the day of her dad's retirement. She earlier posted a picture of herself while wiping her tears, and she called the moment ‘bittersweet’.

Kristen also shared numerous other facts about Coach Saban’s legendary coaching career.

The seven-time national champion head coach started off 50 years ago at his alma mater Kent State. While he also coached in the NFL for a few years, it was the college football world where he left an indelible mark that will stay there for a long time to come.