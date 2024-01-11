Did Nick Saban win Super Bowl? Former Alabama HC's NFL coaching career explored

Nick Saban is a legendary former coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was the numero uno in Alabama for 17 seasons before announcing his retirement following the 2023 college football season. Saban leaves the program as the most successful coach in college football and a true legend of American football.

Before Saban joined the Crimson Tide, he was the coach of the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, Saban couldn't replicate his college football success with the Dolphins in the NFL.

He never won a Super Bowl during his spell as an NFL coach and didn't make the playoffs during his two-season spell at Miami. He left the Dolphins in January 2007 to join the Alabama Crimson Tide, and, as they say, the rest is history.

How many National Championships did Nick Saban win?

While Nick Saban never tasted Super Bowl glory during his time in the NFL, the future college football Hall of Famer is the greatest coach in college football history. Saban has won seven national championships (six at Bama and one at LSU).

The coaching icon also has 11 SEC Championships, one MAC Division title and 12 SEC Western Division titles. Saban became the first coach in college football to win a national championship with two different Football Bowl Subdivision schools, and his record at the collegiate level is 292–71-1.

The Nick Saban coaching tree

Nick Saban hails from the Don James coaching tree. Saban completed his first degree at Kent State University, and James soon convinced him to join the school's coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Aside from the iconic Don James, Saban is part of New England Patriots' legendary coach Bill Belichick's coaching tree. Saban served as Belichick's defensive coordinator during his Cleveland Browns days. Saban's ties with Bill Belichick run deep, as the Crimson Tide legend worked with Belichick's dad, Steve, while at Navy in 1982.

As expected, Saban has an extensive coaching tree of coaches and coordinators who learned the ropes under his tutelage. Some of the more distinctive names include but aren't limited to Dean Pees, Bobby Williams, Scott Linehan, Josh McDaniels, Jimbo Fisher, Jason Garrett, Dan Quinn, Kirby Smart, Mel Tucker, Freddie Kitchens, Joe Judge, Brian Daboll and Matt Eberflus.

The members of Saban's coaching tree have won Super Bowls as coordinators and achieved success in the NFL as coaches. Kirby Smart has won college football championships with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Saban's legacy is set in stone, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native will be greatly missed by the Alabama faithful and the rest of the college football landscape.