Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban gushes over Taylor Swift and BF Travis Kelce’s adorable moment after gigantic win against Ravens

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is a known Swiftie in the college football world. She has time and again reacted to all the Taylor Swift updates, be it her new album dropping or her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Now she is back at it again, gushing over the pop star and her boyfriend.

Kristen shared a snap on Twitter of Taylor and Kelce’s sweet moment after the Chiefs won the AFC championship again. She also made it apparent that it was all she was concerned about at the time. Not the Chiefs' return to the Super Bowl, or anything relevant to what transpired on the field.

“This is literally all I care about right now,” Kristen wrote in the tweet.

The picture shows Swift and Kelce sharing a warm embrace after the Kansas City Chiefs registered a gigantic win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

The Chiefs have won their fourth Lamar Hunt trophy in the last five years and booked their trip to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. They will take on the Same Francisco 49ers to try and win a second-straight Vince Lombardi trophy on February 11.

Kristen Saban has been following the relationship between Swift and Kelce since the beginning, gushing over every milestone they cross. She shared snippets of the Chiefs tight end showing his lady love around the locker room earlier in the season.

She had also reacted to Kelce getting a peck on the cheeks from her favorite singer after a win against the Los Angeles Chargers in October. And these are just a few of such instances.

Here is all that happened in the AFC championship game that Kristen Saban doesn't care about ‘right now’

The fight for the Lamar Hunt trophy was a close one and it went down to the wire. Patrick Mahomes was leading the Chiefs in their sixth straight AFC championship game appearance, while Lamar Jackson made it this far for the first time with the Ravens.

Mahomes completed 30 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. Travis Kelce caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from his quarterback during the first quarter. Running back Isaiah Pacheco scored a running touchdown as the Chiefs won 17-10.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) )

All eyes, including Kristen Saban's, will be on the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks. Maybe the fans will get to see another adorable moment between football’s favorite couple in Las Vegas next month.

