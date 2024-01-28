WATCH: Kristen Saban, daughter of Nick Saban “reminiscing” about CFB 2023 via heartfelt IG post

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has been on an emotional rollercoaster ever since her dad decided to call it time as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Under his command, the 72-year-old legendary coach turned Alabama into a fortress that only a few were able to conquer. It was the same story in the 2023 college football season and Kristen witnessed it firsthand.

Compiling the best moments of the season, she posted a reel on Instagram and captioned it:

"Reminiscing."

Giving almost two decades of his life to the Alabama football program, Coach Saban retired a couple of weeks ago, boasting six national titles and nine SEC championships for the Crimson Tide.

Kristen, who couldn't believe her dad's retirement news at first, has been pretty active on social media throughout the season. From attending games in dazzling outfits to following the team on the road, Saban's daughter has become a fan favorite.

Kristen Saban will be present in Tuscaloosa come 2024 CFB season

Get ready for more of Kristen Saban's vibrant presence in Tuscaloosa! The daughter of legendary coach Nick Saban has assured fans that she's not going anywhere.

Kristen shared a video on Instagram where the 28-year-old, known for her stylish gameday appearances and vocal backing of the team, stated:

"Me leaving? I’m not going anywhere."

Her commitment to the Crimson Tide is evident, and fans will be looking forward to her continued association with the school and its football program, despite her father stepping back.

While Coach Saban transitions to an advisory role within the program, it appears the Saban family's presence and influence will persist in Tuscaloosa.

